The Voice

Lib Dem Hat-Trick at PMQs

By | Wed 14th December 2022 - 2:17 pm

Rishi Sunak faced questions from 3 Lib Dem MPs today.

First up as Ed Davey, giving voice to so many people’s fears as Cancer waiting times soar:

Next came Sarah Olney, who asked for a ban on evictions over the festive period:

Finally Wendy Chamberlain got in the last question of the year when she asked why carers were denied Carer’s Allowance if they earned more than £132 per week. Carers need hard cash, not the platitudes that came out of Sunak’s mouth.

It’s good to se our parliamentarians challenging the Government on the issues which are causing so much misery and anxiety to people this Christmas.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Nigel Quinton
    So can someone enlighten us as to why Labour decided not to support this?...
  • Mark
    In relation to the above comments I would also add that some of the comments about actual voting by Peers are not entirely accurate. According to Hansard the...
  • Russell
    @Ian The ST was quoting Andrew Bailey. Where does the guardian think inflation is coming from?...
  • Mark
    "If Labour had voted with us, we might have had a chance of defeating the Government" That is a very cautious statement indeed. Almost certainly if Labour ...
  • Tom Barney
    My experience: Week 1: Case a) The first evidence was CCTV footage. There was then a legal argument, for which we were sent out, over whether the flesh-and...