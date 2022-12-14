Lib Dem Hat-Trick at PMQs

Rishi Sunak faced questions from 3 Lib Dem MPs today.

First up as Ed Davey, giving voice to so many people’s fears as Cancer waiting times soar:

“I lost both my parents to cancer as a child… I know the devastating impact of treatment delays,” says Lib Dem leader Ed Davey who asks when cancer backlogs will be cleared Rishi Sunak says cancer treatment rates are “back at pre-pandemic levels”#PMQs https://t.co/30dg6Nh6ge pic.twitter.com/tUnrdoZF54 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) December 14, 2022

Next came Sarah Olney, who asked for a ban on evictions over the festive period:

Mortgage costs are soaring, housing repossessions are up 30%, and 500,000 renters are behind on payments. Nobody deserves to be forced out of their home this Christmss. We need a temporary eviction and repossession ban to end this Dickensian nightmare. https://t.co/kUNXAz6uPU — Sarah Olney (@sarahjolney1) December 14, 2022

Finally Wendy Chamberlain got in the last question of the year when she asked why carers were denied Carer’s Allowance if they earned more than £132 per week. Carers need hard cash, not the platitudes that came out of Sunak’s mouth.

Today at PMQs I challenged Rishi Sunak over carer's allowance. Unpaid carers are the backbone of society yet anyone earning more than a £132 a week is classed as in gainful employment by the government and therefore misses out on carer's allowance. Frankly they deserve better. pic.twitter.com/U53BnHvzPx — Wendy Chamberlain MP (@wendychambLD) December 14, 2022

It’s good to se our parliamentarians challenging the Government on the issues which are causing so much misery and anxiety to people this Christmas.