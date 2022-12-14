Seeking indicators of totalitarianism and democracy?

In comment to his recent important article The army should not be called as strike breakers, Mr Boddington asserts that “We are not a totalitarian state but the direction of travel is to restrict freedoms”. If so, this is serious and demands that we seek indicators/bench marks of totalitarianism.

Totalitarianism concentrates power, wealth, status and so on and so does Fascism. Like all forms of totalitarianism, fascism contrasts with and opposes democracy. Consequently, the more Fascism flourishes and grows, so Democracy diminishes and becomes more vulnerable. What makes democracy yet more vulnerable are generally accepted attitudes to the effect that, “We are a democracy, so it can’t possibly happen here!”, “We defeated Fascism in World War II.”, “It’s only a temporary thing!”

The US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington lists 12 Early Warning Signs of Fascism:

Powerful and continuing nationalism Disdain for human rights Identification of enemies as a unifying cause Rampant sexism Controlled mass media Obsession with national security Religion and government intertwined Corporate power protected Labor power suppressed Disdain for intellectual and the arts Obsession with crime and punishment Rampant cronyism

Using the classic “Happy Form” rating system whereby a nothing rating gets a 0 and a severe rating gets a 10, as the writer did, you get an informative reasonably accurate, if personal, calibration of where we, the citizens, and various ingredients of our society and its governance are in relationship to Democracy and Fascism. You also have a tolerably legitimate indication of where we and the organisations which represent and protect us, are on a spectrum or continuum between the contrasting poles of Democracy and Fascism.

If, as is tenable, you do not find the above calibrations acceptable, you are more than welcome to present alternatives. It is suggested that any tendencies towards (further) totalitarianism are so serious as to require attitudes and forms of yardstick or something which can be used as a form for comparison and judgement.

Number 11 has its own measures which are worth considering in themselves and in comparison/correlation with a third of our children being permanently hungry and NHS staff needing to use food banks and so on.

The House of Commons Public Accounts Committee (June 2022) stated that £4 billion of purchases did not reach NHS standards. To whom did this money go? Why has no discernable effort been made to recover the money spent on goods which were not of marketable worth?

Might answers to these and other related questions also inform us about our Democracy/Totalitarianism situation?

Having looked at some details of warning signs of Fascism which, for the writer at least, present a darker situation than he had seen before an attempt at calibration, it seems appropriate to consider generalities too.

The liberty of a democracy is not safe if the people tolerate the growth of private power, including wealth, to a point where it becomes stronger than the state itself. (F. D. Roosevelt)

To remedy or counterbalance the current tendency or pattern of polarising wealth-power and a distancing of our parliamentary system from regular people, might we consider the visible and active pursuit of these policies:

Fully valued and financed mixed economy

Proportional voting system

Reform of the tax system including the reduction to closure of tax havens and the publicising of the need for a transparent equitable tax system in a complex society

Your reactions and benchmarks relating to where we are on the Democracy/Fascism continuum and ways in which we could protect and strengthen our possibly vulnerable democracy, would make interesting and, possibly, informative reading.

* Steve Trevathan is chairperson of Lyme Regis and Marshwood Vale Liberal Democrats.