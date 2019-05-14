Aiming high: Scottish Liberal Democrats launch “Stop Brexit” manifesto

The Scottish Liberal Democrats are the only party in Scotland who want to keep Scotland in the UK and the EU.

You would not expect a Willie Rennie manifesto launch to be boring. Sadly, there were no farm animals, but he and Alex Cole-Hamilton had a race up a climbing wall in Ratho, near Edinburgh.

What a way to start the day! Beating ⁦@willie_rennie⁩ to the flag as we launch ⁦@scotlibdems⁩ manifesto! The only established #Remain party fighting full tilt to keep Scotland in both the UK 🇬🇧 and the EU 🇪🇺. #EUelections2019 #VoteLibDem pic.twitter.com/dG6v5vwGmk — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶 (@agcolehamilton) May 14, 2019

It’s a great picture!

The prospects for the Scottish Lib Dems have not looked this good in years. The field work from the ComRes poll at the weekend had us in joint second with the Brexit Party, which gives us a real chance of getting party legend Sheila sent to Brussels.

ComRes data tables show the #LibDemSurge is not only happening in Scotland, but that we are challenging to be the second biggest party. #VoteLibdem @scotlibdems 🔶🐣🐥👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/caCC5FXtPe — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶 (@agcolehamilton) May 12, 2019

There is clearly everything to play for in the next 9 days. There are record numbers of doors being knocked the length of the country. My spies tell me that Borders candidate Jenny Marr’s local party is vying for the top spot in terms of doors knocked along with the Edinburgh West and East Dunbartonshire.

Glorious afternoon on the doors in Hawick with our lead Euro candidate @wishfullythinks & @Mr_KrisC. Then a restorative cuppa @HeartofHawick & amazing passion fruit 🍰. A few EU funded projects spotted on the way round too…..#scottishborders #stopbrexit #heartofhawick pic.twitter.com/kfVNdlNn9H — Jenny Marr (@BordersJen) May 12, 2019

My absolute favourite moment of the campaign so far was on Saturday when canvassing in Edinburgh. There was a springer spaniel on the other side of the gate looking up at me adoringly. She then lay down on her back to get her tummy tickled. Of course obliged and it properly made my day.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings