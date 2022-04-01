ALDC by-election report: 1 April 2022

The May local elections may just be over the precipice but there are still many hotly contested by-elections to contest until polling night. Three principal authority council By-elections this week and a Town council By-election for a good measure saw the Lib Dems back on the By-election trail.

First up we have Morecambe TC where newly elected Phil Forster gained the seat of Bare South West from the Conservatives. The Lib Dems really do love Town and Parish councils.

Morecambe TC, Bare South West

Liberal Democrat (Phil Forster): 85

Conservative: 67

Labour: 62

Next, we turn our gaze to Melton BC where Jim Adcock has the unduly task of campaigning in a ward that we have never contested before. A commendable second-place finish and a 25% vote share may win the plaudits but not the victory this time around.

Melton BC, Melton Sysonby

Conservative: 396

Liberal Democrat (Jim Adcock): 187

Labour: 165

In the northeast, the Conservative party kept Mayfield blue on Scarborough District council in a By-election with no Lib Dem on the ballot paper. It is imperative that we raise our game on the candidate front and aim for a full slate of candidates.

Scarborough DC, Mayfield

Conservative: 268

Labour: 142

Independent: 268

Yorkshire: 53

At the time of writing, we are still waiting for the result at Doncaster MBC’s By-election at Wheatley Hills and Intake ward due to a Friday count. Fingers crossed it’s a successful night for Dean Southall and the team.

* Paul Heilbron is a Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC