Observations of an expat: more global moves

The Ukraine War continues to create tectonic shifts on the global diplomatic scene. This week it has helped Beijing stake its claim to Afghanistan and Central Asia as a Chinese sphere of influence.

Also in Asia, New Delhi has become the centre of diplomatic ferment as East and West bid for support from the South Asian giant.

At the same time, the EU has ditched its “talk about trade only” policy with China to join the US in pressuring Xi Jinping to come out against the war.

In the meantime, Putin has turned the energy screws on Europe by demanding that they pay for his gas in roubles in order to support the sanctions-damaged currency.

The move has been welcomed by Beijing who think that the Western alliance will collapse in the face of the energy crisis. The EU and US however, remain united in demanding that China must not help Russia circumvent sanctions, climb off its rickety fence, act like a responsible global power with a stake in the world order, and pressure Putin to stop the killing in Ukraine.

But let’s start first in Afghanistan and central Asia where China has organised a multilateral initiative to stake its claim to replace the US as the major foreign power in Central Asia following the American retreat.

The diplomatic manoeuvrings started last week with a visit to Kabul by Chinese delegation led by Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi described his guests as “the most important high-level delegation received by Afghanistan.”

He was right, as Wang Yi promised support and immediately followed it up this week with a Central Asian summit to organise Chinese-led multilateral support “to—according to the Chinese—“jointly stabilise the situation”. In attendance were the foreign ministers of Iran, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and most interesting, Sergei Lavrov from the Kremlin, who took a break from Ukrainian problems to play the role of junior partner to the Chinese.

So, basically, exit America and its Western Allies from Afghanistan and central Asia and enter the Chinese with a little bit of help from the Russians.

Meanwhile, a bit further to the south, New Delhi has been trampled by a virtual diplomatic stampede as Americans, Europeans, Chinese and Russians have descended on the Indian capital in an attempt to lure the government of Narendra Modi into one of the new Cold War camps.

In the last week high-ranking delegations have been sent from Germany, Mexico and Greece. The US dispatched Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh and on Wednesday Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a lengthy telephone conversation with his Indian counterpart Subramanyan Jaishanker.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also flew into Delhi at the same time as her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov was in town and only a few days after a surprise visit by Wang Yi.

India’s neutral position on Ukraine is a major spanner in the West’s efforts to secure a united condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. With a population of a billion, a growing economy and a reputation as a developing world leader, India’s support on Ukraine is invaluable. The lack of it also threatens a key element of Washington’s Asia policy—the anti-Chinese defensive Quad Alliance of India, Japan, Australia and the US. This week, the government of Narendra Modi tilted more to Moscow’s position by buying Russian oil at heavily discounted prices.

Diplomats point out that India has had close relations with Moscow since the early days of the Cold War and that 85 percent of its weapons are still provided by the Russians. The government’s officially neutral with a Moscow tilt policy also provides Delhi with a diplomatic lever in relations with the Biden Administration. It is likely that they will use it to extract concessions from the US and EU over issues such as Kashmir, favourable trade deals and more weapons supplies from the Western camp.

The Chinese position, meanwhile, is coming under increasing attack from both the EU and the US. Last week President Biden told Xi Jinping in a lengthy telephone conversation that helping Putin would result in “consequences” for China. The US president later told the NATO summit that the Chinese leader realised that his country’s economic interests lay with the West rather than Russia.

On Friday European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel held a video conference with Xi Jinping. The meeting was not originally scheduled to be at summit level. The two sides had planned a simple discussion of trade issues. In fact, hard cash rather than politics has for more than 20 years been the motivating factor in EU relations with China. That has dramatically changed with Ukraine and the EU demanded a session with Xi to make this clear.

Putin’s war has forced the EU to flex its previously under-utilised political muscles to protect its economic and security interests. This will have a major impact on its policy towards China and bring it much closer to the American position.

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and the author of “The Encyclopedia of the Cold War” and the recently published “America Made in Britain” that has sold out in the US after six weeks but is still available in the UK.