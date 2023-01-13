ALDC by-election report: 12th January 2023

Only two principal by-elections occurred this week, a double whammy in Plymouth City Council. Huge congrats to Mike Gillbard and Colin Mackenzie for standing in Plympton Chaddlewood and Moor View – especially as we didn’t stand a candidate in Plymptom Chaddlewood last time! The Conservatives lost both seats; one to the Greens, another to Labour.

Over in Wells City Council, we had a Parish Council by-election where the Liberal Democrats took a seat from the Wells Independents with over half the vote share! Amazing news for Georgie Robbins and the Wells Liberal Democrats!

Little by little, the blue wall is crumbling. Full results below:

St Cuthbert’s Ward, Wells City Council

Georgie Robbins (Liberal Democrats): 436 (52.8%)

Wells Independents: 214 (25.9%)

Conservative Party Candidate: 176 (21.3%)

Liberal Democrat GAIN from Independent

Plympton Chaddlewood, Plymouth City Council

Green: 653 (44.9%, +1.6%)

Conservative: 425 (29.2%, -18.4%)

Independent: 182 (12.5%, +12.5%)

Labour: 147 (10.1%, +0.9%)

Liberal Democrat (Mike Gillbard): 33 (2.3%, +2.3%)

TUSC: 15 (1.0%, +1.0%)

Green GAIN from Conservative

Moor View, Plymouth City Council

Labour: 1415 (53.2%, +23.9)

Conservative: 877 (33.0%, -30.5)

Independent: 184 (6.9%, +6.9)

Green: 87 (3.3%, -1.1)

Liberal Democrat (Colin Alexander Mackenzie): 77 (2.9%, +0.6)

TUSC: 18 (0.7%, +0.2)

Labour GAIN from Conservative

* Alan Good is a councillor on Manchester City Council and the Campaigns and Communications Intern working with ALDC.