Alan Good

ALDC by-election report: 12th January 2023

By | Fri 13th January 2023 - 7:25 pm

Only two principal by-elections occurred this week, a double whammy in Plymouth City Council. Huge congrats to Mike Gillbard and Colin Mackenzie for standing in Plympton Chaddlewood and Moor View – especially as we didn’t stand a candidate in Plymptom Chaddlewood last time! The Conservatives lost both seats; one to the Greens, another to Labour.

Over in Wells City Council, we had a Parish Council by-election where the Liberal Democrats took a seat from the Wells Independents with over half the vote share! Amazing news for Georgie Robbins and the Wells Liberal Democrats!

Little by little, the blue wall is crumbling. Full results below:

St Cuthbert’s Ward, Wells City Council

Georgie Robbins (Liberal Democrats): 436 (52.8%)
Wells Independents: 214 (25.9%)
Conservative Party Candidate: 176 (21.3%)

Liberal Democrat GAIN from Independent

Plympton Chaddlewood, Plymouth City Council

Green: 653 (44.9%, +1.6%)
Conservative: 425 (29.2%, -18.4%)
Independent: 182 (12.5%, +12.5%)
Labour: 147 (10.1%, +0.9%)
Liberal Democrat (Mike Gillbard): 33 (2.3%, +2.3%)
TUSC: 15 (1.0%, +1.0%)

Green GAIN from Conservative

Moor View, Plymouth City Council

Labour: 1415 (53.2%, +23.9)
Conservative: 877 (33.0%, -30.5)
Independent: 184 (6.9%, +6.9)
Green: 87 (3.3%, -1.1)
Liberal Democrat (Colin Alexander Mackenzie): 77 (2.9%, +0.6)
TUSC: 18 (0.7%, +0.2)

Labour GAIN from Conservative

* Alan Good is a councillor on Manchester City Council and the Campaigns and Communications Intern working with ALDC.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Tim Rogers 13th Jan '23 - 7:32pm

    No great surprises. Since David Owen left HoC we have fallen away fast and far.Still one of my heroes despite all the past

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Mel Borthwaite
    @David Evans Thanks for you comment. Let me try to expand my point. My issue is the idea of ‘reasonable’ and how that is likely to be interpreted. For exa...
  • Gordon
    Err, 'LDV leadership' should read 'LD leadership'. A subtle difference perhaps but an important one!...
  • Gordon
    @ Alex Macfie – Those are fair points. Yes, the SNP would have won under FPTP, but LDV word limits don’t allow space to properly explore issues. And y...
  • nvelope2003
    Alex Macfie: Previous coalitions between the Liberals and other parties in Scotland were with the Labour Party which is a centre left party. The UK Coalition wi...
  • Alex Macfie
    @Gordon: What helped the SNP wasn't PR per se but the particular implementation of AMS in the Scottish Parliament, which lacks provision for overhang seats as e...