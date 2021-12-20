ALDC by-election report: 16 November 2021

So here we have it our round of Super Thursday! Marginals galore, incumbents getting stuffed even before the turkeys have been carved and a whole host of gains, holds, flips and squeezes.

With the potent backdrop of North Shropshire in the atmosphere, you wouldn’t be forgiven for taking your gaze from this week’s by-elections but fear not we have all the details of all sixteen polls from Thursday night’s action.

Most notably then, the Lib Dems ushered in the close of the year with fantastic gains in Roffey South, West Lindsey and last but not least a Lib Dem gain from the Conservatives in Northumberland left the council with no overall control. Elsewhere then the Conservatives held on in Lomond North, Lichfield & Tilehurst South & Holybrook

Northumberland

There is nowhere else to start apart from Hexham East where a tremendous gain for the Suzanne Fairless-Aitken and her fantastic team inaugurated a new dynamic for Northumberland Council with no party now holding an overall majority. A fantastic effort by the whole team, the Lib Dems are the true kings of the north tonight.

Northumberland: Hexham East – Liberal Democrat gain from Conservative

Horsham

Horsham’s District councils Ward, Rothley South, encapsulated the theme of the night for the Lib Dems – gains from the Tories. Sam Raby and his commendable team ran a fantastic team, congratulations on the momentous victory.

Horsham: Rothley South – Liberal Democrat gain from Conservative

West Lindsey

Another impressive gain for the Lib Dems came over at West Lindsey’s ward of Nettleham. With a staggering 51% of the vote share, Jaime Emma Oliver brought home the seat. A fantastic effort all around.

West Lindsey: Nettleham – Liberal Democrat gain from Conservative

Other by-elections

The most bizarre antics of the evening were assigned to the Walsall Council’s by-election of Pleck. The victorious Labour candidate was deemed Ineligible due to being a local authority employee. The seat will now lay vacant until May under the six-month rule. What a waste of public money.

Labour had a little better success at turning votes into victory over at the unitary authorities of Medway and Middlesbrough in the wards of; Rochester East and North Ormesby respectively which saw their candidate first hold the seat and then in North Ormesby gain from the Independent. A big thank you to Sarah Louise Manuel and the whole team for fighting the good fight for the Lib Dems in Rochester East and the same admiration goes to Ian Jones at North Ormesby,

Medway: Rochester East – Labour hold

Middlesbrough: North Ormesby – Labour gain from Independent

Finally, then, there were consecutive holds for the Conservatives at Tilehurst South & Holybrook, Armitage with Handsacre, and Lomond North. Flying the gold flag high Tilehurst South & Holybrook for the Lib Dems we saw Steve Bown and his team, thank you for standing. Unfortunately, there were no Lib Dem candidate on either of the other ballot papers. In addition, there was no Lib Dem candidate on the paper at Caerau ward on Bridgend council which ultimately saw the Independent candidate gain from Labour and last but not least at Ashford ward on Highfield council where the Green Party knocked the Incumbent Conservatives of their perch.

* Paul Heilbron is a Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC