ALDC By-election report 16.10.25

This week saw ten local by-elections across the country, with there being a Liberal Democrat candidate in all of these.

We start in Preston, where a close-fought contest emergedbetween us and Reform UK. We were able to gain this seat from Labour, whose vote share collapsed by over half. Congratulations to Councillor Ronan Hodgson and the local Liberal Democrat team for winning this seat off Labour!



Preston City Council, Ashton

Liberal Democrats (Ronan Hodgson): 659 (35.5%, +14.0)

Reform UK: 548 (29.5%, New)

Labour: 429 (23.1%, -35.7)

Independent (Cowell): 101 (5.4%, New)

Conservative: 61 (3.3%, -16.4)

Independent (Bailey): 60 (3.2%, New)



Liberal Democrats GAIN from Labour



Turnout: 28.32%





In Staines, congratulations are also due to Councillor Laura Barker and the local team, who won in a ward we had not previously stood a candidate in. Meanwhile, the defending Greens collapsed, finishing in fifth place.



Spelthorne Borough Council, Staines

Liberal Democrats (Laura Barker): 804 (38.0%, New)

Reform UK: 499 (23.6%, +21.6)

Independent: 261 (12.3%, New)

Conservative: 231 (10.9%, -21.9)

Green Party: 163 (7.7%, -36.3)

Labour: 158 (7.5%, New)



Liberal Democrats GAIN from Green Party



Turnout: 30.3%





In Guildford, the localist party R4GV were attempting to defendone of their two county seats. Despite this, we were able to successfully gain off this seat off them with a convincing victory. Congratulations to Councillor Catherine Houston and the local team!



Surrey County Council, Guildford South East

Liberal Democrats (Catherine Houston): 1,426 (41.3%, +18.0)

Conservative: 788 (22.8%, -8.1)

R4GV: 565 (16.3%, -21.4)

Reform UK: 416 (12.0%, New)

Green Party: 172 (5.0%, New)

Labour: 89 (2.6%, -5.6%)



Liberal Democrats GAIN from Residents for Guildford and the Villages



Turnout: 32.86%





In Surrey Heath, we secured a decisive victory, gaining a seat at the expense of the Conservatives. Congratulations to Councillor Alan Ashbury and the local team!



Surrey County Council, Camberley West

Liberal Democrats (Alan Ashbery): 1,617 (49.5%, +16.6%)

Reform UK: 845 (25.9%, New)

Conservative: 666 (20.4%, -28.8%)

Labour: 140 (4.3%, -11.4%)



Liberal Democrats GAIN from Conservative



Turnout: 27.28%





In Reigate, we were successfully able to defend a seat, increasing our vote share by over 10%. Congratulations to Councillor Mark Johnston and the local team for securing a convincing victory.



Reigate and Banstead Council, Meadvale and St John’s

Liberal Democrats (Mark Johnston): 1,009 (48.3%, +11.7)

Green Party: 368 (17.6%, -0.5)

Conservative: 251 (12.0%, -16.9)

Reform UK: 242 (11.6%, New)

Independent: 218 (10.4%, New)



Liberal Democrats HOLD



Turnout: 31.3%





In Tandridge, there were two by-elections; one was for the county and one was for the district. Congratulations to Councillor Tony Pearce, who is now a double-hatted councillor, and the local team for defending these seats!



Surrey County Council, Caterham Valley

Liberal Democrats (Tony Pearce): 1,182 (48.1%, +0.6)

Reform UK: 601 (24.5%, new)

Conservative: 320 (13.0%, -23.5)

Green Party: 135 (5.5%, new)

Independent: 131 (5.3%, new)

Labour: 89 (3.6%, -6.9%)



Liberal Democrats HOLD



Turnout: 25.1%





Tandridge District Council, Whyteleafe

Liberal Democrats (Tony Pearce): 259 (44.9%, +14.2)

Reform UK: 154 (26.7%, new)

Conservative: 57 (9.9%, +0.4)

Labour: 56 (9.7%, -1.7)

Green Party: 51 (8.8%, +3.6)



Liberal Democrats HOLD



Turnout: 18.6%





In Suffolk, commiserations to Mark Hurley, who lost narrowly to Reform UK, due to the Greens splitting the vote. Nonetheless, well done to Mark and the local team for ensuring that we remained competitive throughout.



Babergh District Council, Copdock and Washbrook

Reform UK: 323 (32.0%, New)

Liberal Democrats (Mark Hurley): 292 (28.9%, -27.5)

Green Party: 238 (23.6%, +9.5)

Conservative: 140 (13.9%, -15.7)

Labour: 17 (1.7%, New)



Reform UK GAIN from Liberal Democrats



Turnout: 37.74%





In Trafford, the Conservatives secured a solid win, as their vote share remained relatively firm relative to Labour, in a by-election with an extremely high turnout. Well done to Louise Bird and the local team for ensuring that we finished in third place, ahead of Reform UK, and increasing our vote share by nearly 15%. This was a strong effort from a team who had no prior activity in this area until now and allows them to a strong foundation to further develop this ward for future elections.



Trafford Council, Broadheath

Conservative: 1,614 (36.8%, -4.4)

Labour: 978 (22.3%, -19.0)

Liberal Democrats (Louise Bird): 841 (19.2%, +14.9)

Reform UK: 723 (16.5%, +11.2)

Green Party: 204 (4.7%, -1.9)

Independent: 22 (0.5%, -0.8)



Conservative GAIN from Labour



Turnout: 49.6%





In Scotland, an independent candidate secured a narrow win, with the defending SNP closely behind in second place. Thank you to Mason Graham and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.



South Ayrshire Council, Ayr North

Independent (Hogg): 850 (25.1%, New)

SNP: 790 (23.3%, -21.8)

Labour: 691 (20.4%, -7.5)

Reform UK: 584 (17.3%, New)

Con: 195 (5.8%, -10.2)

Independent (Petrie): 151 (4.5%, New)

Liberal Democrats (Mason Graham): 73 (2.2%, +0.3)

Independent (Bulikj): 51 (1.5%, New)



Independent GAIN from SNP



Turnout: 27.0%





Thank you to all of our candidates, agents, and campaign teams.

A full summary of these results, and all other principal council by-elections, can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

* Liam Yip is the Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC