ALDC by-election report 18th January 2024

We continued our amazing start to the year in this week’s by-elections. Across 6 contests we won in 3 (including a superb gain in Richmond). We stood a candidate in all 6 by-elections.

There were two by-elections on Richmond on Thames LBC this week and both saw excellent Lib Dem wins.

We gained Hampton North ward from the Conservatives, and in doing so wiped the Conservatives out on the Council. A remarkable achievement by the Lib Dem team in Richmond. As recently as 2018 the Conservatives were running the Council! Congratulations to Councillor Carey Bishop on a brilliant win that increased our vote share by 19.9% and our majority on the Council!

The second by-election was fought in Teddington ward. Here Councillor Richard Baker held the seat for the Lib Dems with a whopping majority of over 1000!

Richmond Upon Thames LBC, Hampton North

Liberal Democrat (Carey Bishop): 1177 (53.2%, +19.9%)

Conservative: 771 (34.8%, +11.2%)

Labour: 159 (7.2%, -1.1%)

Green Party: 106 (4.8%, -16.2%)

Richmond Upon Thames LBC, Teddington

Liberal Democrats (Richard Baker): 1716 (64.3%, -2.6%)

Conservative: 561 (21%, -0.7%)

Green Party: 184 (6.9%, new)

Labour: 163 (6.1%, -5.4%)

Independent: 46 (1.7%, new)

We also recorded a brilliant win on Sheffield City Council where we held Stannington ward with a slight vote share increase and a majority of over 1000. Congratulations to Councillor Will Sapwell and the team in Sheffield on a great result following the sad passing of veteran Lib Dem councillor Vickie Priestley.

Sheffield City Council, Stannington

Liberal Democrats (Will Sapwell): 2258 (52.7%, +0.3%)

Labour: 1212 (28.3%, +4.8%)

Conservative: 372 (8.7%, -4.6%)

Green Party: 328 (7.6%, -1.8%)

Liberal: 118 (2.8%, new)

One of the most striking results of the night, and an early contender for freak by-election result of the year came on Hackney LBC in Cazenove ward which had been vacated when the Labour candidate became the elected mayor. The Labour candidate was suspended by the party during the campaign and amidst the chaos the Conservatives gained the seat from Labour. That’s Labour’s second loss in as many weeks and they are already net down 2 council seats this year! Thank you to Lib Dem candidate Dave Raval for flying the flag for the Lib Dems in very difficult circumstances.

Hackney LBC, Cazenove

Conservative: 1,623 (53.8%, +47.6%)

Labour: 935 (31%, -12.2%)

Green Party: 387 (12.8%, +1.2%)

Liberal Democrat (Dave Raval): 73 (2.4%, -37.5%)

There were two other principal council by-elections this week. On Warwick DC, thank you to Laurence Byrne for making sure there was a Lib Dem candidate in All Saints and Woodloes ward and polling a healthy 10% of the vote as Labour held the ward.

Warwick DC, All Saints and Woodloes

Labour: 961 (52.5%, +8.4%)

Conservative: 687 (37.5%, +3.3%)

Liberal Democrats (Laurence Byrne): 183 (10%, +1.1%)

Finally on Wandsworth LBC, thank you to Thillainathan Haren for standing for the Lib Dems in Tooting Broadway ward. Labour held the ward but it’s so important that our voters have a Lib Dem option on the ballot paper.

Wandsworth LBC, Tooting Broadway

Labour: 1888 (67.3%, +6.7%)

Conservative: 542 (19.3%, +0.8%)

Green Party: 261 (9.3%, -5.6%)

Liberal Democrats (Thillainathan Haren): 113 (4%, -2%)

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.