Following the ‘five families’ of the Conservative Right

As the Tories continue to tear themselves apart, have you checked whether any of your local Conservative MPs belong to any of the factions of the Tory Right, scheming and plotting so actively that moderate Tories have dubbed them after the mafia families of southern Italy?

There’s no point in putting on leaflets that many Tory MPs have lost touch with reality. But it’s very useful to do some quick research on which groups particular Tories belong to, what they stand for (and against), and what they’ve said about key issues. Even the right-wing press has concluded that that ‘plenty on the government benches are living in a dream world’, as Harry Cole commented in the Sun. The Times parliamentary sketch on a December Commons debate Rwanda protested that ‘many of the contributions to the debate were fantastically unhinged.’ Peter Lilley, a member of the ‘Common Sense Group’, insisted in the Lords the other week that Britain is being run, and ruined, by a liberal conspiracy of which our party – together with the BBC, the universities, lefty lawyers and the like – is an active component. He believes that passionately; he shouted it across the chamber at us.

The European Research Group is the oldest of these factions: the Brexit dinosaurs, still fighting to cut further links to Europe. Mark Francois is now its chair, Jacob Rees Mogg, Steve Baker and Suella Braverman having gone into (and out of) government. Francois was nicknamed ‘Corporal Francois’ when a junior defence minister; it was not meant kindly. Since the Referendum the ERG has campaigned for the hardest possible Brexit. Nine of the 40+ MP subscribers to its shared research team were appointed to Liz Truss’s Cabinet. Six were retained in Sunak’s Cabinet, although Braverman has since resigned; Chris Heaton-Harris, who opposed the Northern Ireland Protocol, now struggles as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland to reconcile conflicting pressures. The group condemns ‘foreign courts’, and demands that we leave the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Northern Research Group – deliberately modelled on the ERG, with funds for research support – is larger, and has the most practical agenda: to strengthen the voice of the large number of northern MPs in the southern-dominated Tory Party, and in particular to support Boris Johnson’s Levelling-Up promises. Jake Berry, MP for Rossendale, was its chair and driving force until briefly made a minister in Liz Truss’s government, when John Stevenson, MP for Carlisle, became chair. 54 MPs signed a letter in support of the ‘Northern Powerhouse’ in 2021. But its influence has shrunk; Levelling Up was never funded, northern infrastructure continues to deteriorate, the Conservative Government is still run from southern England.

The Common Sense Group is for cultural reactionaries, opposed to ‘cultural Marxist dogma, colloquially known as the woke agenda.’ Launched in 2020, with Sir John Hayes as its chair and Edward Leigh as its president, its Wikipedia entry lists 59 MPs and 7 peers as members. Its 2021 ‘Manifesto ’ listed ‘nationhood, community, migration, the rule of law and public order[as] the defining issues of our time.’

The two most ideological, and most influenced by right-wing American ideologues (and funding) are also the smallest: the New Conservatives and the Conservative Growth Group. The CRG is the hard core of Trussites. Including Priti Patel, Jacob Rees-Mogg (again), Simon Clarke and Janil Jayawardena, its current chair. I could not find a membership list; it claims to have 60 members in the Commons, though sceptics say 20. Its priorities are free market and libertarian, cutting taxes and shrinking the state. Liz Truss’s close links with right-wing Washington think tanks and the Institute for Economic Affairs provide intellectual (and financial?) support. The New Conservatives are the newest group, founded in May 2023 – around 25 MPs led by Danny Kruger (old Etonian and former speechwriter to Ian Duncan Smith and David Cameron) and Miriam Cates. Both are evangelicals, with close links to right-wing evangelicals in the southern USA and financial links both to right-wing US bodies and wealthy expatriates in Dubai. They hosted the fourth ‘National Conservative’ conference in London last summer, with an impressive line-up of hard-right American speakers, warning against ‘cultural Marxism’ and defending ‘national character’, traditional marriage and a higher birth-rate. This group is the most dangerous to liberal democracy, the most unhinged from reason and evidence.

Wikipedia lists some of the members of these groups. Some MPs belong to several of them – Lee Anderson for example, Nick Fletcher, Craig Mackinlay, Philip Davies. Googling will provide more names and detail. Check out if your local MP is on any of these lists. Then find some way of telling wavering voters that they are not only undermining their own government, but also wandering into the wilder fringes of the anti-democratic right.

* William Wallace has fought five parliamentary elections in Manchester and West Yorkshire. He is a former president of the Yorkshire regional Liberal Democrats.