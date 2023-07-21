Charles Quinn

ALDC By-Election Report 20th July 2023

By | Fri 21st July 2023 - 6:35 pm

While attention may well have been on this week’s three Parliamentary by-elections, there have also been Council by-elections across Britain with some great holds for the Lib Dems and some very tight and dramatic results.

Firstly we would like to say a huge congratulations to Cllr Raymond ‘Truck’ Evans and Ceredigion Lib Dems for holding Llanfarian ward on the Ceredigion County Council.

We know the local team worked extremely hard for the win, beating Plaid Cymru by 8 votes. Such a narrow victory shows that every single leaflet and every single door knocked on really does count!

Congratulations once again to Councillor Evans and the local team.

Ceredigion CC, Llanfarian
Liberal Democrat (Raymond Evans): 298 (48.2%, -19.8)
Plaid Cymru: 290 (46.9%, +15.0)
Conservative: 30 (4.9%, +4.9)

Our second win of the evening came on Dorchester Town Council as Cllr Kate Reid held the seat of Dorchester East for the Lib Dems.

It was a competitive election with all 4 main parties standing plus an independent. But well done to Kate and the local team for polling exactly double the number of votes as the Green Party in second place.

Congratulations Cllr Reid on a great win!

Dorchester TC, Dorchester East
Liberal Democrat (Kate Reid): 480 (39.6%)
Green Party: 240 (19.8%)
Independent:181 (14.9%)
Conservative: 168 (13.9%)
Labour: 142 (11.7%)

On Worcester City Council we finished a sold third place in Nunnery ward. Thank you to Scott Butler for standing and delivering such a positive result. Labour held the ward.

Worcester City Council, Nunnery
Labour: 1048 (59.6%)
Conservative: 518 (29.5%)
Liberal Democrat (Scott Butler): 102 (5.8%)
Independent: 88 (5%)

Finally on Swindon BC the Conservatives gained St Margaret & South Marston ward from Labour by a very narrow 25 votes! There was no Lib Dem candidate.

Swindon BC, Nunnery
Conservative: 1143 (50.6%, +2.1%)
Labour: 1118 (49.4%, -2.1%)

A full summary of all results can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

If we have missed a result – particularly a good Town or Parish council Lib Dem win – please let us know by emailing [email protected]

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Alex Macfie
    We did badly In Con~Lab battleground by-elections in the 1992–1997 Parliament as well, losing ground in Dudley West, South East Staffordshire (basically the ...
  • Joe Bourke
    To overturn a Conservative majority of more than 19,000 in Somerset and Frome is a remarkable achievement under any circumstances and is of particular import in...
  • Fiona
    Adrian, I have seen a lot of Tory commentators claim that their dip in vote share was entirely due to their voters 'staying at home', not vote switching, but wi...
  • Tristan Ward
    @ Chris Moore "Remind me what is the Green’s very simple policy message?" Save the world (from ecological collapse) Yes I know Liberal and Liberal De...
  • John Kelly
    @Monroe - In May 2020 Eyad Al Hallaq was shot & killed by Israeli police in East Jerusalem. He was an unarmed autistic man who posed no threat. The officer ...