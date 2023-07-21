Rosie Jones is a brave woman

Yesterday evening I watched Rosie Jones’ programme on Channel 4 about ableist trolling and would strongly encourage you to watch it too. In case you haven’t come across the term before I rather like this explanation:

Ableism is the discrimination of and social prejudice against people with disabilities based on the belief that typical abilities are superior. At its heart, ableism is rooted in the assumption that disabled people require ‘fixing’ and defines people by their disability. Like racism and sexism, ableism classifies entire groups of people as ‘less than,’ and includes harmful stereotypes, misconceptions, and generalizations of people with disabilities.

There is meta-irony in the fact that Rosie Jones has been trolled for her choice of title for the programme: “Rosie Jones: Am I a R*tard?”. In fact she spends the first few minutes explaining why she decided to go with those words, and even before the programme started the continuity announcer had warned us that it contained offensive language.

But the shock value was justified. Some time ago the she had used a company to remove offensive material from her Twitter feed, but in the programme she asked them to show her what she had been missing. I do hope she was receiving counselling at this point, because it was pretty awful.

She homed in on the use of the term “retard”, and then decided to report one of the comments to Twitter as a test case and ask them to remove it. Twitter responded suspiciously quickly and said that they couldn’t see anything offensive in the use of the term. She became very angry at that point, on behalf of the many disabled users who might have also reported similar tweets. When she discussed that response with a social media expert she learnt that it was an automated response, so she needed to find a way to speak to a real person. So she delivered a cookie (geddit?), decorated with the offending tweet, to the headquarters of Twitter UK, and that seemed to do the trick.

Of course, that was all a ploy to get us talking about the issue of ableist trolling. As Rosie Jones said, it would have been dealt with much more appropriately if it had been a misogynistic, racist or homophobic comment. The programme ended with a plea to us all to take the matter seriously.

Last week I wrote a post that touched on ageism , which of course has many overlaps with ableism. I talked about the closure of ticket offices at train stations and the impact this could have on the elderly. I could just as well have written about the impact on people with disabilities, such as those who can’t see the screen on a ticket machine. That generated a rather unpleasant comment which implied that it was inappropriate to worry about wealthy elderly people. We do moderate comments sometimes but in a way I was glad that had slipped through the net because it gave other people a chance to challenge that kind of thinking. But that was peanuts compared with the appalling and highly personal comments that have been thrown at disabled people in the public eye.

So that’s our challenge as Liberal Democrats. We have been effective in our campaigning against sexism, racism and homophobia; now we need to turn our attention to ableism. Who is up for it?

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.