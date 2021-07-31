ALDC by-election report: 29th July 2021

With Lib Dems competing in four of the five principal authority by-elections on Thursday, this really was one to watch. Two fantastic principal authority gains in Harrogate and Norfolk, and some great town council performances with a win in Knaresborough and near miss in Woodley meant a good night for Lib Dems.

In Knaresborough Scriven Park in Harrogate, we saw two seats up for grabs triggered by the resignation of a Conservative district and town councillor. In 2018 we missed out on the district seat by just 16 votes, and so was prime material for some Lib Dem by-election magic. Of course, a strong campaign saw us flip the seat and now have a majority of 251 votes, with a percentage increase of 19.6%. Congratulations to new Cllr Hannah Gostlow!

Electing to field two candidates for each seat rather than a single candidate, the Lib Dems also saw a very healthy gain in the same ward on Knaresborough Town Council. Whilst we topped the poll there last time in 2018, we still saw a whopping increase in our vote share by 29.0%. A huge well done to new Cllr Andy Bell!

https://twitter.com/ALDC/status/1421032937236144132?s=20

Earlier this year in May, we got just 11% in Gaywood South ward of Norfolk County Council – and so when the incumbent Conservative councillor resigned, this looked like an unlikely gain at first glance. Nevertheless, the local team were not dissuaded by this David vs Goliath task and applied for an ALDC by-election fighting fund grant to help them put forward the best campaign they could. Putting out a healthy amount of leaflets, target mail, and making sure to hit postal voters as a priority were key ingredients to their success. Identifying key local issues also allowed them to position themselves as community champions, to great effect. Gaining the seat from the Conservatives with a staggering increase of 28.0% is a monumental achievement. Just goes to show what excellent opportunities by-elections can be for breaking through. Congratulations to Rob Colwell and the local team!

https://twitter.com/WestNorfolkRob/status/1421092790344339457?s=20

We also had a very close call in Woodley Town Council in Theresa May’s constituency – where a stunning increase of 20.6% wasn’t quite enough to flip the seat in our favour. Just 7 votes off does however tee things up very nicely for next time. Thank you to David Provins for standing!

https://twitter.com/ALDC/status/1420873527004123152?s=20

We also stood in one of the two by-elections this week contested by candidates whose own resignation had caused the vacancy. In South Tyneside an Independent councillor with a controversial history attempted to retract his resignation, which to his chagrin is not possible. Forced to contest the by-election, he lost to Labour. David Wilkinson stood for us there, where we saw a moderate increase from last time. Thank you David for standing!

Similarly, a Labour councillor in Bassetlaw resigned and decided to unsuccessfully re-contest the election as an independent, with the Conservatives sweeping up enough votes to gain East Retford South. Unfortunately, we did not stand a candidate this time, where the unusual circumstances may have provided space for us to break through.

Finally, we also flew the flag in Pitsea North West in Basildon. Also a significant Conservative gain from Labour, we at least gave Lib Dem voters someone to vote for. Thank you to Martin Howard for standing for us!

Overall then, two excellent gains for the Lib Dems, with every other principal authority by-election also resulting in a change of party. It’s become a truism to say we live in turbulent times, but voters really are increasingly volatile, presenting some otherwise less obvious opportunities.

The full results of the local council by-elections can be found here, as well as forthcoming by-elections here.

ALDC works to support Liberal Democrat councillors and campaigners across the country. Members of ALDC can apply for a by-election fast track Fighting Fund grant of up to 50% of the maximum expense limit, see more information here.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.