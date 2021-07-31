Caron Lindsay

The National really doesn’t like Alex Cole-Hamilton…

Sat 31st July 2021

Alex Cole-Hamilton has done a brilliant job of keeping his constituents informed about the constantly changing Covid restrictions over the past 17 months. As soon as things change, he sends out an email to his constituents to let them know.

In over 40 updates since March last year, there have been two typos. I am slightly miffed that they didn’t pick up the one last year when he referred to the Caronavirus. I mean what could the symptoms of that one be? A sudden obsession with Doctor Who and Eurovision?

He got a date wrong for the lifting of one aspect of the Covid restrictions in Scotland in his most recent bulletin. Someone pointed it out and he issued a correction in minutes. So far, so not very dramatic.

But Scotland’s nationalist newspaper, The National, never Alex’s biggest fan, decided to give this the full front page headline treatment. Clearly they see him as a threat.

It’s really bizarre when you consider that yesterday Scotland yet again a new high of drug-related deaths. We should all be talking about that and sharing ideas to sort this out. It’s not something that a newspaper that is little more than an SNP Government mouthpiece should relegate to a side story.

To be fair, the SNP Government is belatedly trying to get its act together. In December Nicola Sturgeon appointed Angela Constance, my friend and local MSP as Minister for Drugs Policy. Her background as a social worker in the justice system makes her well-suited to the role. Angela attended the memorial event for people who had died through drug use in Glasgow yesterday and spoke to the families and friends. I don’t doubt her commitment to sort this out, but Scotland needs to make so much more progress.

Otherwise too many people will suffer the entirely preventable loss of a loved one.

 

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

  • Lorenzo Cherin 31st Jul '21 - 1:00pm

    Scottish discourse needs progressive leadership that ia pro UK, anti Scottish nationalist.

    Alex Cole-Hamilton ought to be one, as he is already, who, though, gets more coverage for that stance.

    I welcome his leadership bid. He should do a good job as leader. Although I would be glad id he tacked to the centre on things such as culture wars, and a little to the left on economics and welfare. Very good the party there is for a basic income and sensible on covid.

  • Lorenzo Cherin 31st Jul '21 - 1:01pm

    Apologise, keyboard played up!

