ALDC by-election report: 30 September 2021

A very exciting set of by-elections this week with the Lib Dems making some spectacular gains, and coming within a whisker of even more, and sadly also suffering some very narrow losses.

We begin with an agonising near miss in Sunderland where Lib Dem candidate John Lennox was just 27 votes off a stunning win in Hetton ward. The Lib Dems finished 6th in the ward in May’s local elections with 63 votes. This time the Lib Dem team increased their vote to 634 with a 28% swing.

Hetton ward, Sunderland City Council

Well done to John and the Lib Dem team in Sunderland on a fantastic result.

Labour: 661 [31.6%, -13.1%]

Lib Dem (John Lennox): 634 [30.3%, +28.1%]

Independent: 386 [18.5%, -1.2%]

Conservative: 303 [14.5%, -4.9%]

Independent: 67 [3.2%, +3.2%]

Green: 41 [2.0%, -0.9%]

Wells City Council

On Wells City Council the Lib Dem made a sensational gain in St Cuthberts ward from the Conservatives – having not stood there at the last local election. Coming from nowhere new Lib Dem Councillor Amanda Bayley won with a swing of 39.9%. Congratulations to Amanda and the team in Wells.

Also, on Wells City Council the Lib Dems narrowly lost St Thomas ward to an Independent candidate by just 58 votes. Thank you to Lib Dem candidate Gordon David Folkard for your hard work in this election. The full breakdown of results is below:

St Cuthbert ward, Wells City Council

Lib Dem (Amanda Bayley): 287 [39.9%, +39.9]

Conservative: 219 [30.4%, -14.4%]

Independent: 152 [21.1%, 12.2%]

Labour: 62 [8.6%, -13.3%]

St Thomas ward, Wells City Council

Independent: 387 [43.1%, +8.4)

Lib Dem (Gordon David Folkard): 329 [36.7%, -11.3%]

Conservative: 181 [20.2%, +2.9%]

Penrith

The Lib Dems also gained a new seat off the Conservatives in the North West – winning Penrith West ward on Eden District Council. Congratulations to Cllr Roger Burgin and the Lib Dem team for a great victory with 43.5% of the vote.

Penrith West, Eden DC

Lib Dem (Roger Burgin): 173 [43.5%, +2.5%]

Conservative: 87 [21.9%, -1.0%]

Independent: 51 [12.8%, +12.8%]

Labour: 40 [10.1%, -12.1%]

PCF: 28 [7.0%, +7.0%]

Green: 19 [4.8%, +4.8%]

Swale

There was yet another Lib Dem win on Swale District Council as newly elected Lib Dem Councillor Michael Henderson gained Priory ward from an Independent. The Lib Dems won the seat at the last election, but the victorious Lib Dem defected to become an independent councillor and then resigned. Michael and the Lib Dem team won the ward back with 38% of the vote. Congratulations on a great win!

Priory ward, Swale DC

Lib Dem (Michael Henderson): 215 [38.0%, -13.8]

Conservative: 173 [30.6%, +1.6%]

Green: 128 [22.7%, +15.3%]

Labour: 49 [8.7%, -3.0%]

West Suffolk

Finally in West Suffolk the Conservatives gained the seat of The Rows from the Independents with over 65% of the vote and a 38.5% swing. Thank you to Lib Dem candidate Robert Pinsker for giving local voters a Lib Dem choice on the ballot paper and for increasing the Lib Dem npte share by 15.5%.

The Rows, Suffolk DC

Conservative: 428 [65.2, +38.5%]

Labour: 126 [19.2%, +19.2%]

Lib Dem (Robert Pinsker): 102 [15.5%, +15.5%]

Other by-elections

There were two elections in which the Lib Dems did not stand candidates.

On East Hampshire DC the Green gained the ward of Horndean Downs from the Conservatives with a 33% swing, while on East Staffordshire BC the Conservatives held onto the ward of Tutbury and Oakwoods.

A full breakdown of these results, and all other results from Thursday, can be found on ALDCs website here.

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.