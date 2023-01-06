ALDC by-election report, 6th January 2023

A bite-sized start to by-elections in 2023, with just two taking place. In Uttlesford, Essex, the Conservatives took victory over localist Residents for Uttlesford, beating them 375 to 238. Lorraine Flawn of the Lib Dems achieved 88 votes, where no Lib Dem stood last time! Excellent news, and congrats to Lorraine and the Uttlesford Lib Dems.

Over in Cannock Chase, Labour edged the Conservatives by the cursed 52-48 margin, a testament to the binary systems of British politics. Labour and the Conservatives were helped – or were they hindered? – by a lack of third parties, with Greens, Independents and the Lib Dems choosing not to field candidates. Once a Lib Dem stronghold, we know not how we would have fared in disrupting the two-party system. Full results below:

Great Dunmow South & Barnston, Uttlesford DC

Conservative: 375 [46.0%, +16.7%]

Residents for Uttlesford: 238 [29.2%, -27.2%]

Labour: 115 [14.1%, +2.0%]

Liberal Democrat (Lorraine Flawn): 88 [10.8%, +10.%]

Conservative GAIN from Residents for Uttlesford

Etching Hill and The Heath, Cannock Chase DC

Labour: 422 [52.3%, +17.0%]

Conservative: 385 [47.7%, -0.3%]

No IND (-9.9%) or GRN (-6.8%) as previous.

No Lib Dem candidate.

Labour GAIN from Conservative

* Alan Good is a councillor on Manchester City Council and the Campaigns and Communications Intern working with ALDC.