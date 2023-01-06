Alan Good

ALDC by-election report, 6th January 2023

By | Fri 6th January 2023 - 12:02 pm

A bite-sized start to by-elections in 2023, with just two taking place. In Uttlesford, Essex, the Conservatives took victory over localist Residents for Uttlesford, beating them 375 to 238. Lorraine Flawn of the Lib Dems achieved 88 votes, where no Lib Dem stood last time! Excellent news, and congrats to Lorraine and the Uttlesford Lib Dems.

Over in Cannock Chase, Labour edged the Conservatives by the cursed 52-48 margin, a testament to the binary systems of British politics. Labour and the Conservatives were helped – or were they hindered? – by a lack of third parties, with Greens, Independents and the Lib Dems choosing not to field candidates. Once a Lib Dem stronghold, we know not how we would have fared in disrupting the two-party system. Full results below:

Great Dunmow South & Barnston, Uttlesford DC

Conservative: 375 [46.0%, +16.7%]
Residents for Uttlesford: 238 [29.2%, -27.2%]
Labour: 115 [14.1%, +2.0%]
Liberal Democrat (Lorraine Flawn): 88 [10.8%, +10.%]

Conservative GAIN from Residents for Uttlesford

 

Etching Hill and The Heath, Cannock Chase DC

Labour: 422 [52.3%, +17.0%]
Conservative: 385 [47.7%, -0.3%]

No IND (-9.9%) or GRN (-6.8%) as previous.

No Lib Dem candidate.

Labour GAIN from Conservative

* Alan Good is a councillor on Manchester City Council and the Campaigns and Communications Intern working with ALDC.

2 Comments

  • Paul Barker 6th Jan '23 - 12:37pm

    On the wider Polling front the only significant shift is that The Tories are now averaging around 24% to 25%, a step down from the plateau they have been on since Truss went.
    Some of those Voters seem to have gone to Refuk which will probably encourage the Anti-Sunak factions on The Conservative backbenches.

  • Mel Borthwaite 6th Jan '23 - 1:33pm

    I find it incredible that despite everything going on in the country just now, Electoral Calculus is projecting the Liberal Democrats to win only 16 MPs with just 8.8% of the vote. What does the party have to do to be taken more seriously?

