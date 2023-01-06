Mary Reid

Lib Dem councillor on The Apprentice

By | Fri 6th January 2023 - 8:28 am

One of the contestants in the new series of The Apprentice, Gregory Ebbs, is a Lib Dem councillor on Whitchurch Town Council in Shropshire.

According to his profile on the BBC he “owns an online antiques business and has previously worked as a professional cannon-firer”. I’d love to know more about his time spent in Malta firing cannons. What we do know is that he is a dab hand with aphorisms.

In the first episode last night, which took the contestants to Antigua, Greg was praised by both Lord Sugar and Karren Brady. So good luck to him for the rest of the series!

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

