Right diagnoses, wrong solution: why we should be a critical friend of maths until 18

On 4th January, Rishi Sunak announced plans to enforce the study of mathematics until students turned 18. This would be a major departure from current education policy of free subject choice for post-16 students in England.

This was immediately met with criticism from a range of groups, from education professionals who argue that the teacher shortage of maths professionals is just too great to cope with the additional demand, to people who had a bad experience in school with maths. The former problem is one I have substantial sympathy for, the latter is not a credible argument.

If we go beyond the headline and the immediate hyperbolic reaction, the proposal makes sense. Numeric illiteracy rates are costing the United Kingdom around £20 billion a year, or 1.3% of GDP according to research by the National Audit Office.

The Prime Minister’s proposal is an attempt to address the knowledge gap large parts of our population have. In this sense it is an exceptionally good idea. We must also combat the policy on what it is. Rishi Sunak has not proposed making students take an additional A Level in Mathematics. Nor has he proposed that it takes the same weighting as any other qualification 16-19 year olds are taking.

What he has proposed is focusing on closing the numeracy gap, something we as liberals should be in favour of. It must also be said that students who score below a “4” grade in their Maths and English GCSEs are subject to a compulsory resit between 16 and 18, so a version of this policy already exists.

Critics of the current maths curriculum call it irrelevant and out of touch. To some extent they are right, you are hard pressed to find a direct link between Pythagoras’ Theorem and your weekly food shop. However, what the study of core maths does is allow people to test their academic abilities and learn problem solving skills.

However, we should focus on the art of the possible. If critics call much of maths irrelevant, let’s make it relevant and reshape our post-16 equivalent to be more mathematically inclined.

This is a practical solution to a very real problem. It additionally pushes for continued applied numeracy beyond 16. to do and works around the current curriculums on offer.

For example, a Politics or History A Level could contain more data analytics questions that rely on data interpretation. This approach to practical numeracy would also have potentially long last effects on maths as a subject, allowing students to see its relevancy in the rest of their subjects.

As an education professional, I would welcome a joined up approach to the curriculum at post-16 level, it would enable my students to gain a breadth as well as a depth of knowledge.

So, rather than opposing the government proposal outright, let us work constructively to try and get a valuable piece of educational reform through.

* Callum Robertson is a teacher and former Chair of the Young Liberals