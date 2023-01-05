Breaking the taboo on increasing public investment

You probably missed the Conservative Way Forward paper published on December 10th which argued that cutting the money allocated to equality, diversity and inclusivity staff and training in the public sector could save enough ‘wasteful’ spending to allow for tax cuts. You’re more likely to have noticed when the Daily Mail splashed the story across its front page the following week. You may also have seen this week’s coverage of the Taxpayers Alliance report that prisons have spent £11m over the past two years on equality, diversity and inclusivity staff and training, presented as another ‘gross’ waste of government spending.

The constant trickle of ‘studies’ like this has a clear purpose. They tell voters that waste in the public sector comes from politically motivated spending on ‘unnecessary’ projects. They distract from the money ministers spend on outsourcing to consultancies and private contractors, who overcharge for their products and services (and contribute to right-wing think tanks and the Conservative Party in return). And they justify continuing calls for tax cuts, rather than addressing the long-term need to increase public spending in response to Britain’s economic, educational and demographic challenges, and to the need to move towards a more sustainable economy and society.

Even after 12 years of austerity, the plain truth that public spending needs to rise substantially, over the long-term, if the UK is to remain prosperous, healthy and socially coherent, remains the biggest taboo in British politics. Keir Starmer has just promised that Labour has no plans to increase taxes – as Tony Blair did in 1996-7. Blair nevertheless managed to extract rising public revenue from economic growth; but Starmer will probably be inheriting a domestic and global recession. The business pages of the press, and the reports of non-partisan think tanks, all take it for granted that we need to invest more in education, health and social care, child care, public infrastructure, scientific research and development, and increasingly also key areas of industrial innovation, if we are to avoid becoming not only poorer but also shorter-lived and more socially divided than our neighbours.

Do we dare to break the taboo? We hinted that we would in 1997 when we promised to add a penny on income tax to increase investment in education. We now face a prime minister who is attempting at the same time to hold down teachers’ salaries and to demand that thousands of extra maths teachers must be recruited – which makes it easier for others to point out that maths teachers will have to be paid more. It’s also becoming clear even to readers of the Daily Mail that the social care crisis cannot be resolved without higher pay and better-funded childcare for women who might then be willing to take on such jobs.

We could also do much more, in countering the narrative of the anti-tax right, to point out where the Conservatives waste public money in enormous quantities. The scandal of PPE procurement in the pandemic is in front of us, which has wasted far more than the sums the Taxpayers Alliance protests about. The excess profits that private equity companies (often based offshore, to avoid UK tax) make in the social care sector steal from public subsidies. Spending on prisons has mushroomed because of accumulated delays in our justice system (caused in its turn by cuts in the courts and legal fees) and by lengthening sentences. Efforts to reduce our prison population to the same ratio of our overall population as our neighbours would pay to rebuild a decent probation service and in-prison rehabilitation, and still leave funds for other purposes.

It will take longer to make the case for public investment on the transition to a sustainable economy, for improving our public transport network outside the South East, and for strategic investment in scientific and technological innovation – though it’s worth noting that if Ed Davey’s drive to promote renewable energy had been sustained since the end of the coalition government in 2015 our government would not now have to spend so heavily on energy subsidies. What’s most important between now and the next election is to counter the ideological insistence of the Tory right that the answer is always to cut taxes rather than invest in public provision – and if Labour is afraid to make the case, that’s (again) how we should differentiate ourselves from Labour.

A liberal democracy rests on a careful balance between market and state, society and economy, private and public provision. We must defend that against the anarchists of the right and the hesitant leaders of the left.

* William Wallace has fought five parliamentary elections in Manchester and West Yorkshire. He is a former president of the Yorkshire regional Liberal Democrats.