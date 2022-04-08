ALDC by-election report 7 April 2022

Pre-election fever is in the air but an action-packed night of gains, swings and Town Councils brought us into April with a bang. Although there were nine principal authority elections, we kick off proceedings with all the Town Council results. Here is the tale of the tape.

Amersham Town Council

Chesham and Amersham lives in Lib Dem folk law after a momentous parliamentary By-election victory last year, but could we carry on the victories in Buckinghamshire and pick up another town councillor in the area? After a hard-fought campaign, our candidate, Elizabeth Shepherd won, gaining the seat from the Conservatives and increasing our majority on Amersham Town Council to 9-6. Congratulations to Elizabeth and the whole team.

Liberal Democrat (Elizabeth Shepherd): 401

Conservative: 356

Green: 65

Labour: 25

Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative

Chippenham Town Council

The Lib Dems gained another seat at Cepen Park and Hunters Moon ward on Chippenham Town Council. Congratulations to the newly elected Councillor Conor Melvin. Another fantastic Town Council By-election result.

Liberal Democrat (Connor Melvin): 452

Conservative: 341

Green: 139

Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative

Weymouth Town Council

The Town Council success didn’t stop there, Tim Young and the team saw the chequered flag for the third Lib Dem victory in one night on Town councils in the Weymouth TC By-election. A valiant effort from Tim and the local party.

Liberal Democrat (Tim Young): 262

Conservative: 174

Labour: 95

Liberal Democrat HOLD

Burgess Hill Town Council

Finally then on the Town council front, our candidate Peter Williams was pipped to the post by a mere 33 votes by the Conservative candidate on Burgess Hill Town council. Although a bitter pill to swallow we still have eleven Lib Dems on the council and we can take solace in a fantastic effort by Peter and his team.

Conservative: 270

Liberal Democrat (Peter Williams): 237

Green: 121

Labour: 35

Conservative HOLD

Mid Devon District Council

We now come to principal authority By-elections. Getting us back to winning ways was James Buczkowski with a stunning gain from an Independent over at Cullompton South on Mid Devon’s District council. Congratulations James!

Liberal Democrats (James Buczkowski): 318 [47.9%, +26.2%]

Conservative: 279 [42%, +9.3%]

Labour: 67 [10.1%, +10.1]

Liberal Democrat GAIN from Independent

East Riding of Yorkshire

The same accolades go to Margaret Corless and the local East Riding of Yorkshire Lib Dem team after a resounding victory and a staggering 41.1% increase in our vote share. A gain from the Conservatives was indeed the cherry on top. Fantastic work Margaret!

Liberal Democrats (Margaret Corless): 1351 [54.7%, +41%]

Conservative: 907 [36.8%, -28.5%]

Labour: 110 [4.5%, -6.8%]

Green: 100 [4.1%, -4.1%]

Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative

Liverpool City Council

We turn our gaze to the Liverpool City Council doubleheader. Albeit we came second at the Warbeck ward By-election, Karen Afford increased our vote share by a monumental 38.3% in a Labour heartland. This proves we can take votes from both flanks of the political spectrum. Although not the victory this time around the plaudits go to the Karen Afford and the team for running such a steadfast campaign.

Warbeck ward

Labour: 912 [48.2%, -31.8%]

Liberal Democrat (Karen Afford): 874 [46.2%, +38.3%]

Green: 61 [3.2%, -1.1]

Conservative: 46 [2.4%, -4.1%]

Labour HOLD

Everton ward

Our fortunes at the Everton By-election weren’t comparable to those at the Warbeck election but with six names on the ballot paper, this contest was always going to be a tricky affair for the Lib Dems. Thank you to Steve Fitzsimmons for standing for the Lib Dems this time around.

Labour: 925 [62%, -24.6%]

Green: 362 [24.2%, +20.5%]

Liberal: 84 [5.6%, +3.4%]

Conservative: 51 [3.4%, -1.7%]

TUSC: 46 [3.1%, +3.1%]

Liberal Democrats (Steve Fitzsimmons): 25 [1.7%, -0.6%]

Labour HOLD

Other by-elections

We would also like to extend our gratitude to Paul Howard and Pascal Roberts for being our candidates at Brookside and Horsham DC By-elections respectively. Ultimately, the Greens took the seat at Horsham as did Labour over at Brookside.

There were three further by-elections on Thursday night. None of which were contested by the Lib Dems

* Paul Heilbron is a Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC