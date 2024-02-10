Charles Quinn

ALDC By-Election report – 8 February 2024

By | Sat 10th February 2024 - 11:12 am

There were 4 principal by-elections this week on a soggy and snowy Thursday. 

We start with a cracking result on West Northamptonshire Council where Councillor Carl Squires gained East Hunsbury and Shelfleys ward from the Conservatives. Carl overcame a 1000 vote Conservative majority and took the seat from 3rd place in 2021 – increasing the Lib Dem vote share by over 15%! Congratulations to Carl and the West Northamptonshire Lib Dem team. 

West Northamptonshire Council, East Hunsbury and Shelfleys
Liberal Democrats (Carl Squires): 820 (38.8%, +15.8)
Conservative: 746 (35.3%, -16.9)
Labour: 547 (25.9%, +1.1)

Thank you to Lib Dem candidate Andrew Joyce for standing in Criccieth ward on Gwynedd Council and giving voters a Lib Dem option on the ballot paper. Plaid Cymru gained the seat from an Independent councillor. 

Gwynedd Council, Criccieth
Plaid Cymru: 381 (71.9%, +30.4%)
Independent:129 (24.3%, new)
Liberal Democrats (Andrew Joyce): 11 (2.1%, new)
Conservative: 9 (1.7%, new)

Labour continued their terrible start to the year with another loss, this time on Cheshire East Council where the Conservatives gained Crewe Central ward from them. There was no Lib Dem candidate in this by-election and Labour are now net down 3 councillors since the beginning of the year!

Cheshire East Council, Crewe Alexandra
Conservative: 335 (43.3%, +19.9%)
Labour: 277 (35.8%, -18.9%)
Crewe First: 128 (16.5%, +1.1%)
WEP: 22 (2.8%, new)
Green Party: 12 (1.5%, new)

The final by election of this week took place on Blaenau Gwent Council in Ebbw Valley South ward. There was no Lib Dem candidate on the ballot paper and an Independent gained the seat from another Independent councillor. 

Blaenau Gwent Council, Ebbw Valley South
Independent: 239 (60.4%, +13.6%)
Labour: 124 (31.3%, -11%)
Green Party: 33 (8.3%, new)

A full summary of all results for this week and previous weeks can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.

