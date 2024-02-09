Another fixed election in Pakistan?

As I sit down to pen my thoughts on Pakistan’s 2024 elections, I find myself grappling with a mix of emotions – hope, concern, and an overarching sense of urgency. The events that unfolded on February 8th of that year marked a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s democratic journey, leaving an indelible imprint on the nation’s political landscape.

Picture this: former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a charismatic yet controversial figure, confined behind bars, facing a staggering 150 charges. As the country geared up for the polls, an air of optimism lingered, only to be quashed by the de facto ban imposed on Imran Khan’s party, the Pakistan Movement for Justice (PTI). The loss of their political insignia echoed a silent but powerful blow to the democratic spirit.

Yet, against these odds, the PTI displayed resilience, ingeniously manoeuvering to field independent candidates in both national and provincial elections.

Election season in Pakistan is a vibrant spectacle, a celebration of democracy where citizens adorn their surroundings with banners of political allegiance. However, this festive atmosphere is invariably tainted by the persistent spectres of corruption and electoral rigging, exacerbated by the country’s reliance on a paper-based voting system.

Prime Minister Khan, in an earnest bid to restore faith in the electoral process, championed the introduction of voting machines.

Alas, this progressive move encountered resistance from the Election Commission, casting shadows on the prospects of a transparent election.

The unfolding drama of the 2024 election was nothing short of a political thriller. As results trickled in on that fateful evening, a concoction of distress and surprise gripped the nation. Independent candidates, buoyed by PTI support, emerged victorious, capturing a significant vote share. A staggering 70% voter turnout, coupled with

20 million new voters painted a canvas of democratic enthusiasm, particularly among the youth ardently rallying behind Imran Khan.

The narrative took an unexpected turn as serpentine queues formed outside polling stations, forcing an early closure at 5:00 PM. This deviation from the norm, where poll times were often extended due to voter queues, set the stage for a series of unforeseen events. The Election Commission’s promise of releasing results by 10:00 PM Pakistani Standard Time became a fleeting illusion as the realization dawned – independent candidates were on the cusp of a two-thirds majority.

The twist in the tale came in the form of a breakdown in the voting application, a peculiar occurrence that persisted until the wee hours of the morning. The delay in result announcements extended for 24 agonizing hours, ultimately revealing the triumph of independents with 94 – 95 seats, overshadowing the second-largest party’s tally of approximately 55 – 60 seats.

However, this victory was marred by the haunting echoes of foul play.

In the city of Sialkot, renowned for football manufacturing, former Defence Minister Khawaja Asif faced a formidable challenge from an unlikely contender—an 80-year-old independent candidate named Rihana Dar. Her poignant backstory of police oppression against her son struck a chord, leading her to a substantial lead.

Yet, the official polls, disseminated through media channels and backed by ballot papers like RJ45, raised unsettling questions about the authenticity of the results. The government’s decision to release results contradicted earlier polling data, indicating a loss for Rihana Dar and a significant gain for Khawaja Asif, all with just 1% of polling stations remaining.

As I delve deeper into this electoral labyrinth, a curious chapter unfolds – a chapter involving the venerable former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the enigmatic R47 form. Allegations of rigging and manipulation cast a dark shadow over the electoral process, with instances suggesting that even Nawaz Sharif fell victim to calculated outcomes.

In the NA 130 Lahore constituency, the discrepancies reached absurd heights. Total votes cast exceeded the total votes, and 14 candidates, including one from the third-largest party, received a baffling 0 votes. This blatant irregularity throws the credibility of the entire electoral process into question.

I would sooner believe that over a dozen candidates in NA-130 didn’t even vote for themselves than believe that Awn Chaudhry beat Salman Akram Raja in NA-128. Awn Chaudhry ko khud yaqeen naheen aa raha. Hum kya maanein? pic.twitter.com/wcR5jx5eyM — Salaar Khan (@Brainmasalaar) February 9, 2024

The situation in Pakistan stands at a precipice, as President Arif Alvi wisely cautions against further destabilization.

If we find ourselves in a hole, wisdom says, ask for Allah’s help and at least, lets stop digging. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) February 9, 2024

The looming uncertainty portends a potentially unstable period for this nuclear-armed nation.

As a liberal, democratic advocate, my plea resonates beyond borders.

The parallels drawn with the 1970 election in Pakistan, resulting in a civil war and the birth of Bangladesh, serve as a stark reminder of the consequences of undermining the voice of the people.

In the face of restricted freedoms, escalating violence, and the ominous spectre of chaos, the clarion call is evident – democratic nations must unite against such atrocities. The people of Pakistan, much like their counterparts in the United Kingdom, deserve the unequivocal right to voice their opinions without interference from those in uniform. The consequences of continued negligence could plunge the nation into a perilous abyss, echoing the painful lessons not learned from the Dhaka disaster of the 1970s.

* Mo Waqas is a member in Middlesbrough and the PPC for Middlesbrough and Thornaby East.