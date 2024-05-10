ALDC by-election report, 9th May

The first by-election of 2024/25 electoral cycle took place this week in North Ayreshire.

It follows a brilliant set of local election results for our party as we won 522 seats (with a net gain of 104) and pushed the Conservatives into third place in the overall result.

We also gained 3 seats in local council by-elections held on 2 May which took our total net gains in the 2023/24 by-election cycle to 28. By far and away the best performance of any party with the Green Party in a distant second place with 8. Both the Conservatives and Labour have gone backwards in by-elections over the past year.

Congratulations to all our winners, and thank you to everyone who has stood or campaigned in a by-election this year to contribute to our excellent results.

In the North Ayreshire by-election this week we contested Kilwinning ward. Thank you to Ruby Kirkwood for flying the flag for the Lib Dems here and achieving an increase in our vote share. Labour gained the ward from the Conservatives in the final result.

North Ayreshire Council, Kilwinning

Labour: 2171 (54.3%, +8.3%)

SNP: 916 (22.9%, -12%)

Conservative: 619 (15.5%, -0.1%)

Liberal Democrats (Ruby Kirkwood): 154 (3.9%, 0.5%)

Scottish Family Party: 136 (3.4%, new)

A full summary of all results can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

Included on this page are the by-elections we won on 2 May (full results from the rest of the 71 by-elections on 2 May will follow soon). There were some great results here including a gain from the Green Party on Torridge DC and gains from the Conservatives in Leicestershire CC and Huntingdonshire DC.

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.