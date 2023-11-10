ALDC By-election report, 9th November

There were 6 principal by-elections this week. Lib Dem candidates stood in 5 of the vacancies. There were some brilliant results to celebrate, including some excellent holds in Wales.

The only place to start with the by-election roundup is Powys Council in Wales where we were defending two seats in Crickhowell with Cwmdu & Tretower. The two vacancies were caused by the resignation of Independent councillors who were elected as Liberal Democrats in 2022.

We achieved a superb result. Newly elected Lib Dem councillors Claire Hall and Chloe Masefield won with a combined 63.1% of the vote – increasing the overall Lib Dem vote share despite a greater number of parties standing.

Congratulations to Claire, Chloe and everyone who worked so hard in Powys to achieve two brilliant holds.

Powys Council, Crickhowell with Cwmdu & Tretower

Liberal Democrats (Claire Hall and Chloe Masefield): 1356 (63.1%, +3.1%)

Conservatives: 563 (26.4%, -13.6%)

Independent: 116 (5.4%, new)

Labour: 92 (4.3%, new)

Independent: 18 (0.8%, new)

In the East Midlands we stood in a couple of wards where there had not been a Lib Dem candidate last time. The Conservatives held both wards but it is so important that we make sure there is a Lib Dem option for people to vote for in every election.

Thank you to Nat Sweet for flying the flag for the Lib Dems in Grantham North ward on Lincolnshire County Council, and to James Osborn for standing for us in Grantham St Wulframs ward on South Kesteven DC.

Lincolnshire CC, Grantham North

Conservative: 762 (39.2%, -41.6%)

Independent: 446 (23%, new)

Labour: 380 (19.6%, +2.1%)

Green Party: 193 (9.9%, -1.8%)

Liberal Democrats (Nat Sweet): 87 (4.5%, new)

Independent: 74 (3.8%, new)

South Kesteven DC, Grantham St Wulframs

Conservative: 361 (33.7%, -6.3%)

Independent: 233 (21.8%, new)

Labour: 173 (16.2%, +2.2%)

Green Party: 145 (13.5%, new)

Liberal Democrats (James Osborn): 135 (12.6%, new)

Independent: 24 (2.2%, new)

In London there was a by election in Deptford ward on Lewisham LBC. Thank you to Alan Harding for ensuring a Lib Dem option on the ballot paper here. Labour held the ward.

Lewisham LBC, Deptford

Labour: 1596 (71.2%, +9.9%)

Green Party: 382 (17%, +1%)

Conservative: 174 (7.8%, -0.2%)

Liberal Democrats (Alan Harding): 91 (4.6%, -2.6%)

Finally there was one other by-election in South Holland DC in the East Midlands. There was no Lib Dem candidate. But the Conservatives gained the ward from South Holland Independents by the drawing of lots at the top candidates both received 155 votes. Amazing only 82 votes separated all the candidates from 1st place to 5th place.

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.