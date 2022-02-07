ALDC by-election report: Manchester gain and two holds

Another Thursday goes by, another action-packed week of by-elections comes with it. As always we have the tail of the tape with all the ups, downs, close calls and no-contests. In a snapshot; two Liberal Democrat holds over at Dacorum, a huge Lib Dem gain in Manchester and three other holds for Labour and Conservatives across the country complete this week’s super 6 of by-elections.

It is only fitting that we begin in the great city of Manchester which hosted a shootout between the Lib Dems and Labour over at Ancoats and Beswick. The full By-election canvassing machine had been mobilised for this contest but a staggering swing would be needed to upend the incumbent Labour candidate. A groundswell of energy, action and canvassing from the team over at Ancoats & Beswick made the election finely poised and finite margins would decide the day.

Could the Lib Dems once again win in a by -election on Manchester Borough Council and break the one-party state to become the official opposition? Could Alan Good and the team put a gold gloss on a red city? The atmosphere on the ground was tense, could we actually? Dare we believe the hype? Well, we can report that with a staggering 25% swing Alan Good and the Lib Dems secured victory. The Lib Dem surge rolls on.

Double trouble over at Dacorum with two by-elections in the wards of Boxmoor and Berkhamsted West. Two defences for the Liberal Democrats ushered in two holds. A valiant effort to Anne Foster and Dhyani Seema who secured the wins. An amazing night for the Lib Dems in Dacorum.

Elsewhere then the Conservatives held on at Cotswold District Council: Campden & The Vale ward. A near miss this time for Danny Loveridge and the team. The Conservatives also held Spital on Tamworth Council where no Liberal democrat candidate was on the ballot. Labour wasn’t to miss out on their share of the spoils with victory in a hotly contested by-election over at Evington on Leicester council. A very commendable 3rd place podium finish with 830 votes cast for Zuffar Haq and the team.

* Paul Heilbron is a Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC