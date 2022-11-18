ALDC by-elections report, 17th November 2022

A stonking eight by-elections were held in the mid-November chill yesterday. While we may have only stood candidates in 50% of these, our presence was certainly known where we did.



The Conservatives had a poor showing, losing both defences to Labour. Scraping a win in Darwen South Ward, the latter’s eyewatering 7-vote majority in Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council highlights Liberal Democrat Mark Davies’ 137 votes. Congratulations to Mark for standing! In a similar vein, Greenlands Ward in Blackpool saw Kev Benfold secure 77 votes alongside Labour’s slender 32-vote majority over the Conservatives. Even more impressive was Kev standing in an area where no Lib Dem had done so for over 10 years! Thank you, Kev.



Down the road in Hollinwood, Oldham, Dominic Cadman won 36 votes. Well done Dominic! Even further north, in Glasgow, Joseph McCauley racked up 294 votes – thank you Joseph!



In all four elections where no Liberal Democrat stood, the winning party got over 60% of the vote, and in Rhondda, Labour won 80%, with the full results shown below.



Far be it from me to inflate my knowledge of Darwen or Blackpool politics – however the occasion of third party tallies exceeding slim winning margins leaves campaigners like us in the Liberal Democrats pondering “did we have an impact, and was it worth standing a candidate?” In all cases, but especially this one, I argue; yes!





Blackburn with Darwen BC, Darwen South

Labour: 569

Conservative: 562

Liberal Democrat (Mark Davies): 137



Blackpool UA, Greenlands

Labour: 550

Conservative: 518

Liberal Democrat (Kev Benfold): 77

Glasgow City Council, Linn

Labour: 2,227

SNP: 1,702

Green: 409

Conservative: 327

Liberal Democrat (Joseph McCauley): 294

Alba: 90

Scottish Socialist: 46

UKIP: 19

Freedom Alliance: 18

Oldham MBC, Hollinwood

Labour: 718

Conservative: 639

Independent: 152

NHP: 59

Liberal Democrat (Dominic Cadman): 36

Rhondda Cynon Taf, Abercynon

Labour: 520

Plaid Cymru: 56

Conservative: 56

Green: 18

Shetland Islands Council, Shetland West

Independent: 375

Green: 67

SNP: 49

Suffolk County Council, Beccles

Green: 2114

Conservative: 624

Labour: 260

Bolsover BC, Pinxton

Labour: 376

Conservative: 218

* Alan Good is the Campaigns and Communications Intern working with ALDC