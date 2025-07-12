ALDC’s by-election report – 10 July 2025

In Woking, two seats were successfully defended, both with overwhelming victory, with both a county and district by-election. Well done to Louise Morales, Deborah Hughes and the local team for ensuring these seats remained with us.

Surrey CC, Woking South

Liberal Democrats (Louise Morales): 1,939 (63.8%, +5.8)

Reform UK: 584 (19.2%, new)

Conservatives: 291 (9.6%, -16.0%)

Green Party: 134 (4.4%, -2.5)

Labour: 91 (3.0%, -4.6)

Liberal Democrat HOLD

Woking BC, Hoe Valley

Liberal Democrats (Deborah Hughes): 1,118 (63.3%, -8.1)

Reform UK: 379 (21.1%, new)

Conservative: 130 (7.2%, -9.0)

Green Party: 83 (4.6%, new)

Labour: 69 (3.8%, -8.6)

Liberal Democrat HOLD

In Oxfordshire, we successfully defended our seat in the Vale of White Horse. Well done to Ben Potter and the team for ensuring an overwhelming victory in this by-election.

Vale of White Horse, Botley & Sunningwell

Liberal Democrats (Ben Potter): 732 (71.5%, +7.9%)

Conservative: 162 (15.8%, -1.8)

Green Party: 130 (12.7%, +11.2)

Liberal Democrat HOLD

We successfully defended a council seat in Leatherhead, ensuring an overwhelming victory for the Liberal Democrats. Well done to Lawrence Penney and the team for ensuring that this seat remains held by us.

Mole Valley DC, Bookham East & Eastwick Park

Liberal Democrat (Lawrence Penney): 1,056 (56.0%, -6.6)

Reform UK: 387 (20.5%, new)

Conservative: 386 (20.5%, -10.1)

Green Party: 56 (3.0%, -1.5)

Liberal Democrat HOLD

In Tewkesbury, Reform UK gained a seat from an independent. Well done to Guy Fancourt and the local team for ensuring that we came second place in this by-election.

Tewkesbury BC, Northway

Reform UK: 374 (41.4%, new)

Liberal Democrats (Guy Fancourt): 279 (30.9%, +7.0)

Conservative: 116 (12.8%, -11.6)

Green Party: 91 (10.1%, new)

Labour: 44 (4.9%, -15.8%)

Reform UK GAIN from Independent

On the Isle of Wight, the Island Independents secured an overwhelming victory. Thank you to Rachel Lambert and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.

Isle of WIght Council, Wroxall, Lowtherville and Bonchurch

Island Independent Network: 473 (48.1%, new)

Reform UK: 225 (22.9%, new)

Conservative: 153 (15.6%, -4.7)

Liberal Democrats (Rachel Lambert): 53 (5.4%, new)

Vectis: 46 (4.7%, new)

Labour: 33 (3.4%, -8.9)

Island Independent Network GAIN from Independent

In Hartlepool, Reform UK secured a close victory against Labour, gaining a seat on the unitary authority. Thank you to Connor STallard and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.

Hartlepool UA, Throston

Reform UK: 595 (48.7%, -9.6)

Labour: 475 (38.8%, +7.0)

Green Party: 62 (5.1%, new)

Conservative: 59 (4.8%, -5.1)

Liberal Democrats (Connor Stallard): 32 (2.6%, new)

Reform UK GAIN from Labour

In Bassetlaw, the Independent candidate secured an overwhelming victory, with almost two thirds of the vote. Thank you to Simon Russell and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.

Bassetlaw, Ranskill

Reform UK: 323 (52.7%, new)

Labour: 96 (15.7%, -27.8)

Conservative: 89 (14.5%, -42.0)

Independent: 44 (7.2%, new)

Liberal Democrat (Simon Russell): 40 (6.5%, new)

Green Party: 21 (3.4%, new)

Reform UK GAIN from Conservative

In Rotherham, Reform UK secured victory, gaining the seat from Labour. Thank you to Khoulod Ghanem and the team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.

Rotherham MBC, Keppel

Reform UK: 1,160 (40.3%, new)

Independent: 801 (27.8%, -1.9)

Labour: 558 (19.4%, -13.4)

Conservative: 105 (3.6%, -6.9)

Yorkshire Party: 100 (3.5%, -7.8)

Liberal Democrats (Khoulod Ghanem): 80 (2.8%, -1.4)

Green Party: 77 (2.7%, -7.1)

Reform UK GAIN from Labour

There was one by-election this week without a Liberal Democrat candidate. Here are the results:

Wealden DC, Horam & Punnetts Town

Green Party: (35.9%, -29.0)

Reform UK: (32.9%, new)

Conservative: (20.2%, -15.0)

Independent: (11.0%, new)

Green Party HOLD

Thank you to all of our candidates, agents, and campaign teams.

A full summary of these results, and all other principal council by-elections, can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

* Liam Yip is the Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC