ALDC’s By-Election Report 14 August 2025

In Cardiff, a close-fought election between the Greens and Labour emerged, with the Green Party ultimately being victorious. Thank you to Irfan Latif and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.



Cardiff Council, Grangetown

Green Party: 818 (24.0%, +5.5)

Labour: 774 (22.7%, -24.8)

Plaid Cymru: 639 (18.7%, +0.2)

Reform UK: 495 (14.5%, new)

Propel: 327 (9.6%, +0.1)

Independent: 156 (4.6%, -2.1)

Conservative: 139 (4.1%, -8.4)

Liberal Democrats (Irfan Latif): 63 (1.8%, -2.1)

Green Party GAIN from Labour

Turnout: 26.7%





In Newcastle, it was a hard-fought battle between us and the Greens for the seat. Despite our best efforts, the Green Party were able to secure another councillor in Newcastle. Well done to Jude Browne and the local team for increasing our vote share in this ward.



Newcastle-on-Tyne Council South Jesmond Ward

Green Party: 578 (36.4%, +15.2)

Liberal Democrats (Jude Browne): 523 (33.0%, +7.3)

Labour: 267 (16.8%, -25.3)

Reform UK: 173 (10.9%, new)

Conservative: 45 (2.8%, -5.7)



Green Party GAIN from Labour



Turnout: 30.76%



Thank you to all of our candidates, agents, and campaign teams.

A full summary of these results, and all other principal council by-elections, can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

* Liam Yip is the Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC