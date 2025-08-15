Liam Yip

ALDC’s By-Election Report 14 August 2025

By | Fri 15th August 2025 - 5:11 pm

In Cardiff, a close-fought election between the Greens and Labour emerged, with the Green Party ultimately being victorious. Thank you to Irfan Latif and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.

Cardiff Council, Grangetown
Green Party: 818 (24.0%, +5.5)
Labour: 774 (22.7%, -24.8)
Plaid Cymru: 639 (18.7%, +0.2)
Reform UK: 495 (14.5%, new)
Propel: 327 (9.6%, +0.1)
Independent: 156 (4.6%, -2.1)
Conservative: 139 (4.1%, -8.4)
Liberal Democrats (Irfan Latif): 63 (1.8%, -2.1)

Green Party GAIN from Labour

Turnout: 26.7%


In Newcastle, it was a hard-fought battle between us and the Greens for the seat. Despite our best efforts, the Green Party were able to secure another councillor in Newcastle. Well done to Jude Browne and the local team for increasing our vote share in this ward.

Newcastle-on-Tyne Council South Jesmond Ward
Green Party: 578 (36.4%, +15.2)
Liberal Democrats (Jude Browne): 523 (33.0%, +7.3)
Labour: 267 (16.8%, -25.3)
Reform UK: 173 (10.9%, new)
Conservative: 45 (2.8%, -5.7)

Green Party GAIN from Labour

Turnout: 30.76%

Thank you to all of our candidates, agents, and campaign teams.

A full summary of these results, and all other principal council by-elections, can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here

 

* Liam Yip is the Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

3 Comments

  • David Le Grice 15th Aug '25 - 6:19pm

    That Newcastle result is utterly disgraceful! We were second place there and it’s within one of the few constituencies in either the north or that are labour held where we both have several councillors and came very close to second place at the GE.
    If it had just been too hard to take enough votes from labour it might be understandable, but being overtaken by a much smaller party with fewer members locally and regionally would be physically impossible if the party was taking these sorts of opportunities seriously.

    I don’t know whether it’s a problem of local or regional organisation/cooperation or that the national party isn’t doing things it could do to help, or is willingly allowing the greens to fill the progressive void left by the labour party; but if things like this keep happening then then the greens will lock us out of all liberal and progressive seats and we’ll have no way out of the dead end of only winning in ex Tory areas, which is simply not sustainable and very perilous for a party that either wants to be liberal, pro European or economically progressive.

  • David Raw 15th Aug '25 - 7:07pm

    @ David le Grice…… “Utterly disgraceful” ?

    You can almost set your watch by it, David. It’s a consequence of how “the party of Middle England” is often perceived in some of the non-middle parts of the rest of the UK.

    This needs to be changed well before 2029….. or otherwise ‘them at the top’ will face a much bigger high jump.

  • Lyell Yardarms 15th Aug '25 - 8:05pm

    David Le Grice – bear in mind that, not so many years ago, the Newcastle Local Party was refusing to use Connect, it sort of makes sense. I suspect that since 2010 there has also been a major degree of demographic change in Jesmond – the well-appointed semi-detached houses that used to be middle class owner occupiers are being divided, and divided again, and rented out.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert

Recent Comments

  • Tristan Ward
    "a crucial first step – partly addressed here – is the creation of a liberal concept of social justice" May I suggest something along the lines of: "bal...
  • Lyell Yardarms
    David Le Grice - bear in mind that, not so many years ago, the Newcastle Local Party was refusing to use Connect, it sort of makes sense. I suspect that since 2...
  • David Raw
    @ David le Grice...... "Utterly disgraceful" ? You can almost set your watch by it, David. It's a consequence of how "the party of Middle England" is often...
  • David Le Grice
    That Newcastle result is utterly disgraceful! We were second place there and it's within one of the few constituencies in either the north or that are labour he...
  • David Evans
    Fair enough Roland, Personally I would go 1. South Korea, =2-3 Japan, Taiwan, possibly Malaysia and maybe Singapore, but both a bit too authoritarian, ...