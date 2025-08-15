ALDC’s By-Election Report 14 August 2025

In Cardiff, a close-fought election between the Greens and Labour emerged, with the Green Party ultimately being victorious. Thank you to Irfan Latif and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.
Cardiff Council, Grangetown
Green Party: 818 (24.0%, +5.5)
Labour: 774 (22.7%, -24.8)
Plaid Cymru: 639 (18.7%, +0.2)
Reform UK: 495 (14.5%, new)
Propel: 327 (9.6%, +0.1)
Independent: 156 (4.6%, -2.1)
Conservative: 139 (4.1%, -8.4)
Liberal Democrats (Irfan Latif): 63 (1.8%, -2.1)
Green Party GAIN from Labour
Turnout: 26.7%
In Newcastle, it was a hard-fought battle between us and the Greens for the seat. Despite our best efforts, the Green Party were able to secure another councillor in Newcastle. Well done to Jude Browne and the local team for increasing our vote share in this ward.
Newcastle-on-Tyne Council South Jesmond Ward
Green Party: 578 (36.4%, +15.2)
Liberal Democrats (Jude Browne): 523 (33.0%, +7.3)
Labour: 267 (16.8%, -25.3)
Reform UK: 173 (10.9%, new)
Conservative: 45 (2.8%, -5.7)
Green Party GAIN from Labour
Turnout: 30.76%
Thank you to all of our candidates, agents, and campaign teams.
A full summary of these results, and all other principal council by-elections, can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.
* Liam Yip is the Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC
That Newcastle result is utterly disgraceful! We were second place there and it’s within one of the few constituencies in either the north or that are labour held where we both have several councillors and came very close to second place at the GE.
If it had just been too hard to take enough votes from labour it might be understandable, but being overtaken by a much smaller party with fewer members locally and regionally would be physically impossible if the party was taking these sorts of opportunities seriously.
I don’t know whether it’s a problem of local or regional organisation/cooperation or that the national party isn’t doing things it could do to help, or is willingly allowing the greens to fill the progressive void left by the labour party; but if things like this keep happening then then the greens will lock us out of all liberal and progressive seats and we’ll have no way out of the dead end of only winning in ex Tory areas, which is simply not sustainable and very perilous for a party that either wants to be liberal, pro European or economically progressive.
@ David le Grice…… “Utterly disgraceful” ?
You can almost set your watch by it, David. It’s a consequence of how “the party of Middle England” is often perceived in some of the non-middle parts of the rest of the UK.
This needs to be changed well before 2029….. or otherwise ‘them at the top’ will face a much bigger high jump.
David Le Grice – bear in mind that, not so many years ago, the Newcastle Local Party was refusing to use Connect, it sort of makes sense. I suspect that since 2010 there has also been a major degree of demographic change in Jesmond – the well-appointed semi-detached houses that used to be middle class owner occupiers are being divided, and divided again, and rented out.