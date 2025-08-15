Reclaiming the Liberal record on social justice

David Lloyd George – the great Liberal Chancellor and Prime Minister of the early 20th Century – is often credited as the ‘founder of the welfare state’. This is entirely fair: he and the Liberal Reformers created the state pension, a scheme for national insurance against sickness and unemployment, and new legal protections for workers. Meanwhile, his controversial People’s Budget established the foundational principle that the wealthiest must fund public services, beginning a constitutional showdown which saw the House of Commons triumph over the conservative House of Lords.

However, the prevalent view that Lloyd George was simply a ‘first-step’ on the inexorable path to Attlee’s post-war government undermines the profound, independent significance of his liberal reforms. This was not just Labour-lite: the Liberal Reformers had a distinct philosophy, and their policies presented a real alternative both to socialist nationalisation and conservative inaction.

Liberal Democrats should reclaim the record of past Liberal governments on social justice – and challenge the narrative which paints Labour as the sole progenitor of public services.

A People’s Budget

Introducing his ‘People’s Budget’ to the House of Commons, Lloyd George addressed the House:

There are hundreds of thousands of men, women, and children in this country now enduring hardships for which the sternest judge would not hold them responsible … Is it fair, is it just, is it humane, is it honourable, is it safe to subject such a multitude of our poor fellow countrymen and countrywomen to continued endurance of these miseries?… This is a War Budget. It is for raising money to wage implacable warfare against poverty and squalidness.

In so committing himself to the cause of social justice, Lloyd George reinvented liberalism for a 20th Century politics, characterised by escalating dissatisfaction with rampant, abject poverty. Cloaking himself in the rhetoric of redistribution, the Chancellor grasps the bellicose mood of the age and marshals it not against some European foe, but against the ‘5 giants’ later identified by William Beveridge: want, squalor, ignorance, idleness, and disease.

In less than a decade or so, the Liberals affected a substantial reduction in elderly need for ‘outdoor relief’, covered at least fourteen million vulnerable workers with health insurance, and put 14 million children on regular free school meals. Crucially, they achieved all this with a far lower share of national income than Labour would employ to finance Attlee’s reforms after World War Two.

Two approaches to public services

The Liberal Reformers therefore achieved great social change, but crucially they did so without forsaking their liberal philosophy, a philosophy which respected personal economic autonomy. Take National Insurance for example, the standout liberal policy of this period. Workers were allowed to insure with any ‘approved society’ (including trade unions), giving individuals broad choice over their insurance and coverage. Moreover, whilst the scheme was supported by general taxation, it was primarily contributory – functioning like a private insurance scheme with government support for those in need. In many ways, the initial National Insurance scheme was something of a long-forgotten precursor to the social insurance systems which now work so well in European countries.

Compare this to the approach to healthcare services adopted by Labour’s postwar government. We must never forget that all parties had committed to a comprehensive national health service, indeed it was the Liberal William Beveridge who so famously proposed that very idea. But there were two paths to achieve that common end: an expansion of the preexisting insurance system into a comprehensive framework – “the road followed by nearly all other Western societies” – and a novel model “consistent with the collectivist approach to the provision of healthcare”. Labour adopted the latter approach, breaking with a 1944 compromise White Paper supported by the Ministry of Health and the recommendations implied in Beveridge’s report. So set was Nye Bevan on the full centralisation of the healthcare system that he faced opposition from his own Cabinet colleagues, with one criticising his determination to turn the entire national healthcare apparatus into “mere creatures of the ministry of health”.

Social Classical Liberalism

By 1945, the Liberal welfare reforms had proven insufficient and the case for universal coverage was clear. But the lasting achievement of those Liberal governments in the early 20th Century was defining a distinct liberal philosophy which sought equality without state domination, liberty without starveling poverty. Lloyd George was a passionate advocate of free trade, a man staunchly opposed to nationalisation, and he knew “that you must make wealth in the country before you can distribute it”. But he was also imbued with a vigorous spirit for social justice.

It is often claimed that economic freedom and social justice are conflicting ideals; the Liberal Reformers showed that this was not so.

* Will Lawson is a Liberal Democrat party member and a former two-term president of the Oxford University Liberal Democrats.