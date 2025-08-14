Ed Davey: “perilous” Alaska summit could see two of “most unreliable Presidents imaginable” carve up Ukraine

I expect most of us will be holding our breath as Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin meet in Alaska tomorrow. Heavens above, Trump doesn’t even know his own territory, saying on Monday that he was “going to Russia”, so the thought that he could carve up anyone else’s is really scary.

Ed Davey has described the summit as a “perilous moment.”

This is a perilous moment for Europe as two of the most unreliable Presidents imaginable seem to think they can carve up Ukraine amongst themselves without any word from the Ukrainian people. Even at this late hour I hope Trump reverses his position and invites Zelensky to Alaska. Whatever happens the UK must stand with our European allies and continue to make sure that democratic Ukraine is in charge of its own destiny.

He also remembers the 20,000 children abducted by Russia during the war on Ukraine:

Putin has ripped 20,000 Ukrainian children from their families and abducted them to Russia. On behalf of all their parents, Trump should look Putin in the eye and demand he returns those children home.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings