It’s Jennie vs Toffee in Westminster Dog of the Year

My favourite Westminster event of the year happens in September when the Dogs Trust and Kennel Club run their Dog of the Year competition.

Steve announced Jennie’s candidacy on Twitter:

🐾 I’m delighted to share that my guide dog Jennie is taking part in Westminster Dog of the Year 2025, held on Thursday 11 September at Victoria Tower Gardens. Organised by the Dogs Trust and The Kennel Club, this brilliant event celebrates the special bond between MPs and… pic.twitter.com/cGvMoCHNt5 — Steve Darling MP (@SteveDarlingMP) August 13, 2025

This year there are two Lib Dem entrants, Steve Darling’s gorgeous guide dog Jennie and Will Forser’s beautiful and spirited dachshund Toffee.

I’m delighted to share that my guide dog Jennie is taking part in Westminster Dog of the Year 2025, held on Thursday 11 September at Victoria Tower Gardens. Organised by the Dogs Trust and The Kennel Club, this brilliant event celebrates the special bond between MPs and their canine companions. Jennie has quickly become a cherished presence in Parliament and beyond — and now we’re hoping she can be crowned Top Dog with a little help from Torbay! We’re calling on our community to support us in the Sir David Amess Pawblic Vote, honouring a passionate advocate for dog welfare. Jennie’s calm, caring nature and her role as my guide dog have made her a symbol of accessibility and compassion in politics.

On the event page, Will makes his pitch for Toffee:

He ensures the household is safe, by barking at everyone who goes by – and ensures the floor is clean by licking up any dropped food. We are partners in crime together. We love going for adventurous walks, chasing squirrels and messing around in the garden. Toffee is beautiful, distinctive and full of character.

Back in April he celebrated Toffee’s birthday on Twitter:

It’s my dog Toffee’s birthday today! He is living his best life running around, but always looks very silly when he runs. Ears flapping everywhere – and how does his tongue get so far out of his mouth?! pic.twitter.com/7KwKvkwIkG — Will Forster MP 🔶 (@WillForster) April 14, 2025

Thank you to both Toffee and Jennie for giving us so much joy and we look forward to see how they will do.

You can vote here. But deciding which of these delightful dogs to vote for is not going to be easy.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings