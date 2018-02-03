ALDC’s by-election report 2 February 2017

February’s bumper set of by-elections started with a bang for us last night with a quite frankly ridiculous swing in Sunderland, as well as a tie for second place in Cornwall. It gives me great pleasure to inform you all that as of last night we are up 32.7% on previous corresponding elections.

A huge thank you to last night’s brilliant team of volunteers who make calls for these campaigns. ALDC’s grants are available to help in vital by-elections and are funded through vital fighting fund donations. If you can help us fight in even more wards, please donate here.

Sunderland MB, Pallion – Lib Dem gain from Labour

LD Martin Haswell 1251 [53.9%; +49.5%]

Lab 807 [34.8%; -15.9%]

Con 126 [5.4%; -7.2%]

UKIP 97 [4.2%; -24.7%]

Green 39 [1.7%; -1.8%]

Can the rest of us have what you lot are having in Sunderland please? Almost exactly a year after the stunning success in Sandhill, Martin Haswell proved himself the be the best local candidate with the best local campaign focusing on:

Perhaps the greatest testament to the Sunderland team’s effort is that the turnout was higher in the by-election than in the last set of local elections (2016). It should provide proof to the rest of us that where we focus our efforts and run on local issues that matter to local people, we can, and will, win anywhere!

Cornwall UA, Falmouth Smithick – Labour hold

Lab 643 [60.2%; +19.9%] LD John Spargo 184 [17.2%; -1.7%] Con 184 [17.2%; -7.2%] Green 57 [5.3%; -11.0%] For this week’s other contest, we thank John Spargo and the Cornwall Lib Dems for a tie of second in what was a good result for Labour in the South West. Truro and Falmouth, which covers this ward, was arguably Labour’s best result in the South West (in terms of swing etc.), and the by-election was called as a result of the death of a popular local councillor, so this one was always going to be a tough one to gain. Perhaps another note to make from this week is the continuing poor performance of parties other than the main 3. It certainly seems that, in local elections anyway, we are seeing a rapid return to the genuine 3 party politics that dominated from the 70s up to 2010. ​

Next week we disappointingly are only standing candidates in 2 out of the 7 by-elections taking place, with a fair few taking place in the Midlands, and a couple on the South Coast. See you all next week! For a detailed list of this week’s results please click here. If you would like more information on all the forthcoming by-elections and details on who to contact to help, click here.

* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners