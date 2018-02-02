How to be liberal, Christian and gay

Recently, for better or for worse, Tim Farron has decided to make his theological opinions (not his faith) front and centre of his public persona as an MP. His decision recently to speak out on gay sex being a sin, yet again, this time to correct what he said on national television during the election campaign last year, has prompted me to want to tell the other side of the story.

I’m a Christian. I have been for over 13 years. It’s part of who I am and it’s what makes me a liberal. I read the bible and I read of a God who stands up for the oppressed; who loves all equally. He calls us to do the same – to love justice and hate inequality. As Christians it is our job on this earth to act out that love for all, to stand up for the oppressed and to do so justly, no matter who they are or where they are from. To treat others the way God treats us – in full acceptance. That’s why I’m a liberal: I believe in the value of each individual.

I am also gay. Which means I know that all too often, Christians don’t stand up for me or accept me as I am, in the way God does.

Let me be blunt: God is not two-faced. God does not judge me on the one hand and fight for me on the other. He doesn’t love me unconditionally, but tell me I’m not accepted as I am. That wouldn’t be the God defined by the perfect love described in 1 Corinthians 13. That’s not my God. Anyone who feels that they can truly stand up for my rights while believing that there is something fundamentally morally wrong with my being is kidding themselves if they believe they are acting coherently.



The traditional theology on homosexuals espoused by some Christians is unjust. It is not typified by the love of God, and there is something deeply wrong about it. Perhaps Tim is blind to this, but I feel as though his actions show his clear discomfort. He feels his Christianity compels him to be a liberal – just like me. Everything about him says that. But that liberalism is at odds with his theology on homosexuals.

Surprisingly it’s a conflict I know only too well. When I first came out I was confronted with the feeling that two core identities were in conflict: my faith and my sexuality. As I quickly realised, it was actually my theology which was incompatible with my faith. Why? Because the belief that homosexuality, or even ‘just’ gay sex is sinful, is inherently unjust. It does not fit with the pattern of the bible and it does not stand the test of God’s character. There is no other group of people condemned purely for an identity with which they are born. Condemned just for being a certain way.

The truth is, there is a perfectly acceptable alternative way of interpreting the bible, even for those how believe it is the unerring word of God, which does not lead to the belief that homosexuality or acting on homosexual desire are inherently sinful. It involves looking into the original text, understanding the historical context, and being willing to accept in humility that perhaps traditional interpretations of what the Greek means may not be entirely objective. Basically, it means actually looking into it properly instead of lazily assuming that the traditional views on this topic must be right. For those who do, you come to realise that there is greater legitimacy in believing women should be forced to wear head coverings in church, than there is in believing that gay sex is a sin. Much as I love hats, I think forcing women to wear them is going a little far.

There is no conflict between faith, even a devout Christian faith, and modern liberalism. There is however, a conflict between an outdated and frankly inaccurate theology on homosexuality, and modern liberalism. At some point something is going to have to give. So, my question to all Christians facing this conundrum is the following: in the knowledge you can retain both, are you going to alter your theology in the face of the evidence, or give up on your liberalism? I didn’t have much of a choice and I’m glad I didn’t. It meant I actually looked into it properly and changed my mind. That has made me a better person, a better liberal, and a better Christian. You could be too.

* Chris Adams joined the Liberal Democrats in 2013. In 2017 Chris stood in the General Election as the Parliamentary Candidate for Greenwich and Woolwich.