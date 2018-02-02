Why a good targeting strategy is essential

Michael Meadowcroft makes an impassioned case against Targeting but the facts simply do not support his case.
In a First Past The Post electoral system good targeting of resources is essential whether you are a local party fighting Council elections or a national party looking to maximise the number of MP’s elected. A good but widely spread vote wins little for a small third or fourth party. This was most clearly illustrated in 1983 when our 25.4% returned just 23 MP’s compared to Labour returning over 200 MP’s with a more geographically concentrated 27.5% of the vote.
Michael does concede that targeting worked in 1997 but says its effect was disastrous thereafter. In fact more seats were targeted in 2001 and we won 52 followed by 62 (our best since 1922) in 2005. In 2010 we targeted even more although we saw a net loss of 5 due to being too ambitious and spreading effort too thinly. At the same time, far from being ‘hollowed out’ everywhere else, we won control of a greater number of councils than ever before –a clear sign of growth and expansion in campaigning capability.
In short the ‘hollowing out’ of the Party between 2011-2017 owes nothing to targeting and everything to our virtually overnight self destruction shortly after entering Coalition. Neither of course was there ever some sort of pre-targeting ‘Golden Age’. From 1945 -1979 the Liberal Party fluctuated between a high of just 14 MPs in 1974 and near oblivion in many other General Elections. From 1983 onwards we averaged around 22 MP’s. Only after serious targeting started did we double and then treble that figure.
Some comments, both by Michael and below the line, do both puzzle and concern me though. I was involved with target seats from 1995-2015 in one capacity or another as voluntary constituency organiser, PPC, MP and back to Constituency Organiser. I never heard any suggestion in that time that ‘no’ activity should take place anywhere else although I did hear it rather foolishly being said in 2017. Indeed back in 1995 onwards there were 3 tiers of seats, with PPC’s being urged to campaign at appropriate levels and in non target constituencies to include ‘helping in a target’ as a ‘part’ of their personal and constituency campaign/development plan.
Bar a tiny number of paid staff we are all volunteers. No one can order us to ‘do nothing’ in our home area and go to a designated place. Indeed I would have thought that would be the best way to ensure that Liberals did the exact opposite. I was therefore astonished to hear of people supposedly being ‘disciplined’ for not volunteering in a Target Seat in 2017. But then things started to go wrong circa 2013. Prior to that seats that were already campaigning to a high level were given help and professional advice as to how to improve and extend what they were doing in order to win. From 2013 onwards, as noted in the post election review, orders and messages were issued from on high and failure to be on message saw, for example, co-funding withheld.
However, bad strategy in very recent years does not negate the past success and the future necessity for [good] targeting.
* Paul Holmes was the MP for Chesterfield 2001-2010 and was a Lib Dem Cllr for 12 years.
It seems to me that Targeting has to go with a “Core Vote” Strategy & clear, consistent National Messaging. Targetting on its own risks Local Parties developing or appearing to develop their own Politics with the National Parties becoming little more than a sort of Franchising operation.
That happened to an extent before 2010, leaving us vulnerable when we did unpopular things.
@Paul Barker. I don’t see the connection at all. Targeting is about putting resources of various kinds (money, mailings, staffing, professional guidance, volunteer helpers) into particular areas which are judged to be either approaching a winnable level or in danger of being lost.
How far the messaging varies between the extremes you posit is a completely different issue. The ‘Command and Control’ approach you seem to favour was tried in 2013-2015, although ‘London’ started to ease off to a degree in the final year as the failure of the national messages became clearer. It was roundly criticised in the Parties post 2015 GE Review. It was however tried again in 2017 when ‘one size fits all’ messages on Brexit and Corbyn were sent in expensive commercial mailings to Target Seats. Some of whom were very critical about the negative impact this was sometimes said to have in local circumstances. Ceredigion for example with regard to a Brexit mailing and Vauxhall with regard to the Corbyn mailings.
I wasn’t involved with a Target Seat in 2017 but in the 2013-15 period found the Command and Control approach to be very counter productive compared to what I knew in previous elections.
@Paul Barker. I also disagree almost entirely with your last sentence. The most unpopular things we did in Coalition involved totally reversing national policies we had fought the election on up to 10pm on polling day. For example we said that Austerity measures of the level being proposed by the Conservatives would endanger the economic recovery that had begun. Then we more or less immediately acted as chief fall guy for exactly such extreme austerity measures -which had to be partly reversed 2 years later because, guess what, the economic recovery went into reverse. Or take Tuition Fees, or take yet another expensive top down reorganisation of the NHS.
But that is all about policies and trust issues. Nothing to do with Targeting.
It is good to see a well-argued case for what went wrong starting in 2010. I am particularly pleased to see that Paul Holmes agrees with me that we dumped our economic message of the 2010 campaign to fully support the Conservative economic policy of deep cuts. He also points out that this policy was disastrous and had to be changed. What he doesn’t point out was that we never stated the policy had changed but went along with George Osborne’s “there is no plan B”. So even if we had persuaded the Conservatives to adopt an economic policy closer to our 2010 one we claimed and received no credit for it.
Paul also points out that from his own involvement in targeting there were three tiers of seats. As Nick Collins pointed out in the Michael Meadowcroft thread (https://www.libdemvoice.org/why-targeting-has-damaged-the-party-56501.html) there were “‘target’, ‘starred’ and ‘development’ seats”. He also pointed out that these ‘starred’ seats received some very limited financial support and some other types of support.
Can anyone state how many (if any) ‘starred’ seats (where we had not had an MP since 1983) there were between 2015 and 2017?
I think one of the problems about targeting is when do you decide that a seat no longer needs extra resources to continue as a Lib Dem seat. It was either in 2001 or 2005 I think that several seats saw large majorities being achieved which then melted away in 2015. I think it’s arguable that it would have been better as a national strategy to work to increase the number of seats we held rather than increase our majorities in existing seats.
I think it has to be accepted that there is no safe Lib Dem seat ever. We win seats and lose them again with depressing frequency so we need to analyse just why we don’t manage to keep seats. The local election result in Sunderland may give some clues because we seem to have gained votes from UKIP. Given the present Brexit scenario it seems as if this may be a protest vote. Perhaps this is why the Coalition cost us so many votes? Instead of rebels we turned into the establishment and proved ourselves to be no different from any other party. This caused me much heartache so it’s easy to see how it might have upset others whose loyalties were less engaged.
I’m beginning to change my mind and think we shouldn’t be wasting money on paying for lost deposits but using it to fund research into how we fail to retain seats and what voters expect of us and then using this information to fight promising seats.
1/2
A good article, Paul Holmes and Michael Medowcroft’s article was also good, thought provoking and well repays reading if you haven’t – even if I disagree with some of it.
I hope that I don’t contradict myself but to win even targeted seats it seems that we do also need to raise our national share as it is tough work in target seats with a low national share. And you have to persuade people you have a chance of winning a seat and that is difficult against a background of a low national share. You are of course also working from a lower base.
If you look at one set of figures – what would happen if we went back up towards say 15%. We do also put on 2%-4% in most general election campaigns – 2015 and 2017 being exceptions.
If all of this came from the Tories we would gain around 20 seats on a UNIFORM swing – there is a list at and by swing needed at http://www2.politicalbetting.com/index.php/archives/2018/01/28/winning-where-the-lib-dem-targets-for-2022/ and https://drive.google.com/file/d/1iZ7Y1BtmXxR1bODKkURuMo7gnENk57MZ/view . And hard targeted work and squeezing the third party might well extend these beyond the uniform swing up towards 30 gains. Many would be pleased if we recovered to more than 40 seats at the next general election.
We can of course expect our opponents to working these seats hard as well and they have the benefits of incumbency. We, therefore, do NOT win these seats sitting back and hoping for a uniform swing but on massive hard work.
What would get our national share up beyond – 12% and heading towards 15%?
1. Winning council seats and councils, gaining credibility again as being able to win again with the electorate and the media. Through targeting! I FEAR with both Labour and Conservatives above 40% in the opinion polls, this May’s local election could be very tough. But the Sunderland result shows that with campaigns on local issues that are double or quadruple what people might be planning to do and that might be a half or quarter of the seats they might be thinking about then we can gain seats. I would suggest that now is not the time for very expansive local targeting strategies.
2/2
2. Developing a national strategy that works. As I commented previously in the run up to 1997 we abandoned “equidistance” between the Tories and Labour and concentrated on trying to oust the Tories and say that health and education should be better funded.
It meant that in target seats we had a “triple whammy”. We could win in that particular seat as we told the electorate in bar charts we could and Labour (mainly) could not. We had a hard working local champion and local campaigner. And we had an overarching reason for people to vote for us- to get rid of the Tories and fund health and education better.
In 2015, the Tories had the overarching reason for people to vote for them in a constituency. And it is worth looking at video on youtube of Lynton Crosby – and I think from memory he uses the example of Yeovil and David Laws. And people still rated our local MPs and local champions and would want to vote for them but that was trumped by the overarching national reasons to vote for the Tories. Fear of Miliband and a Labour/SNP coalition and at that time, of reckless public finances.
Our triple whammy had been reduced to a single whammy.
In SOME seats in 2017, this increased to a “one and half” whammy or better. We still had a local champion as our candidate. In some seats it also meant coming back to us on Brexit and on the NHS and education. Twickenham probably being a good example.
I think also we need to put back our “coalition” of younger voters and middle class public sector workers.
There remains therefore what a national strategy should be? Personally I would advocate three things:
1. Much better funding for health and education – paid for by fair taxes -1p on income tax being the classic example. This is probably least controversial.
2 Clear campaigning against Brexit and for a ratification referendum. This is our position but some say we should stop “banging on about Europe.”
3. Free university tuition. This is most controversial. Unfortunately tuition fees were a “new Coke” moment. New coke tasted better but people didn’t believe it did. The detailed tuition fees policy was good close to a “graduate tax” – more maintenance grants and more progressive but people didn’t believe it was good.