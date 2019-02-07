ALDC’s by-election report – 31 January 2019

We’re back for 2019 after a quiet January of by-elections. One by-election took place yesterday in Warlingham for Surrey County Council. In freezing weather, there was an unsurprising low turnout of 25% but a decent battle nonetheless.

Surrey CC, Warlingham – 31st January 2019

Con 1199 [48.1%; -8.1%]

LD Charles Lister 990 [39.7; +10.8%]

UKIP 176 [7.1%; -2.9%]

Lab 126 [5.1%; +0.3%]

Turnout 25%

Con Hold

Percentage change from 2017

Liberal Democrat candidate Charles Lister put on a strong campaign and managed to increase his vote by 10.8%. This increase saw Charles come within 210 votes of the Conservative candidate who lost 8.1% of their vote share. The result is a second place that gives optimism ahead of the local elections and should encourage hard work across the country between now and May. A solid result for Charles and the party, congratulations and keep up the good work!

Next week there are six by-elections taking place and some good contests expected.

Bradford MB, Bolton & Undercliffe

Lab Seat. Cause: Death

LD: Rachel Sunderland

Buckinghamshire CC, Totteridge & Bowerdean

Ind Seat. Cause: Death

LD Candidate: Ben Holkham

Lambeth LB, Thornton

Lab Seat. Cause: Resignation

LD Candidate: Rebecca Macnair

Tower Hamlets LB, Lansbury

Lab Seat. Cause: Resignation

LD Candidate: Muhammad Abdul Asad

Tower Hamlets LB, Shadwell

Lab Seat. Cause: Resignation

LD Candidate: Abjol Miah

Wokingham BC, Evendons

LD Seat. Cause: Resignation

LD Candidate: Sarah Kerr

To help please contact Sarah at [email protected] or 07983 701367.

Thanks go to Carol Lindsay for reporting our by-elections last night and if you’re interested in helping us in our by-election reporting, contact us.

If you have a spare hour you can find contact details of who to ring to help out on the forthcoming by-elections section of our website.

Or why not donate to the ALDC Fighting Fund so we can give more grants to local teams to help us win more by-elections.

Good luck to all our standing candidates and see you next week!

Campaigning Liberal Democrats choose ALDC… join us to improve your chances of winning. We’re a membership organisation that provides advice, resources and training for Liberal Democrat councillors and campaigners across Britain. Find out more.

* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners