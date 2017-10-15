Alex Cole-Hamilton calls for continence strategy

When I was on holiday, I listened to an interesting article on Women’s Hour about a fringe show centred around pelvic floor exercises. It was both hilarious and mildly disturbing. And for a few days afterwards I was particularly diligent, as I expect many people were, before forgetting about it all again.

Elaine Miller, the person behind that show, wrote about it in the Guardian.

Anecdotally speaking, using humour as a health promotion tool works well. Proving that is tricky – the only established fact is that comedy is subjective, so, conducting a random controlled trial is fairly challenging. However, getting the public to comply with simple lifestyle changes and health behaviours has always been difficult, so, perhaps an irreverent approach is worth a shot? Incontinence interferes with every single thing a person wants to do, and, helping someone to live a life unrestricted by their bodily functions is wonderfully satisfying, far more so than helping someone win a medal for being marginally faster than someone else. Being part of huge sports events was glamorous and fantastic, but, I am happiest on stage, at conference or in clinic proclaiming that that everyone deserves to have a decent pelvic floor.

Now it turns out that Elaine s a mate of Alex Cole-Hamilton’s and the two have teamed up to call for the Scottish Government to launch a National Continence Strategy.

Alex has put a motion to Parliament and said:

Ask anyone what their greatest fears are and incontinence is likely to feature in their top 5. Yet we struggle to talk about it as a society. There’s a view that it’s only linked with old age or infirmity but it has the potential to affect all age groups and demographics. The tragedy is that all too few Scots who suffer the condition take steps to get help and this can have a massive wider impact in terms of depression, anxiety and social isolation. There’s an economic cost to dealing with incontinence as well. We don’t know the exact figures for Scotland but Australia have calculated that it costs their country over £5,000 per person, per year. There are steps that we can take, right now to improve this picture and that is why I’m calling on the Scottish Government to introduce a national continence strategy as a matter of urgency.

This is not the sort of thing that is often spoken about in polite company, so it is good that Alex has done something to highlight the private misery that continence problems can cause. Doing what he suggests could avoid this arising in the future.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings