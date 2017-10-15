So Labour’s against a no-deal Brexit. Are we supposed to be grateful?

Labour’s Shadow Brexit Spokesperson Keir Starmer has been all over the media this morning proclaiming with great certainty that Labour is against a no-deal Brexit.

He actually said that with a straight face. You’d never have thought that Labour could have headed the prospect off at the pass by ensuring that the Article 50 Bill had a parachute attached to it so that we didn’t fall off the edge of a cliff. They could have ensured that we continued to stay in the single market and the customs union way back in January.

And don’t get me started on their lack of spirited campaigning during the referendum.

What is worrying me is that whenever the predicament we are in as a country starts to become clear, both Tories and Labour start trying to shift the focus onto No Deal in the hope that anything that eventually emerges from the negotiations will seem better in comparison. There is no better. There is only less horrendous. There is no satisfactory outcome other than staying in the EU.

As business gets seriously worried and it starts to dawn on the public that this Brexit idea is an absolute shambles, it looks very much like Labour is going to find itself on the wrong side of public opinion if it doesn’t actively look for a way to drag the country off the ledge.

Nothing we are hearing from Labour at the moment gives me any sense that the leadership is shifting its position.

John McDonnell might wring his hands on the sidelines all he likes. What Labour needs to do is pull a shift at actually opposing the Government.

In a tweet this morning, Vince gave them a good telling off:

For goodness sake end #brexitshambles. Find #exitfrombrexit. When in a hole stop digging. @YouGov shows public now see #Brexit as mistake. https://t.co/PCI89QdOmG — Vince Cable (@vincecable) October 15, 2017

Meanwhile, Tom Brake called on Labour to agree to an “exit from Brexit” referendum:

The Lib Dems will work with any party to stop a ‘No Deal’ scenario and would vote against a No Deal outcome in Parliament. ‘No Deal’ would mean ports at a standstill with ferries unable to unload and load, aircraft stranded at airports and manufacturers operating ‘Just in Time’ production reduced to ‘Never on Time’. The spirit of cooperation amongst parties opposed to a damaging Brexit should extend to the Labour leadership, who were totally absent during the EU referendum. They must back the multi-party call for the British people to have a vote on the final deal. This is the only way to secure an exit from Brexit and avert the destructive consequences of Brexit.

