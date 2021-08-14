Alex Cole-Hamilton: Everyone loses if choice is Boris vs Nicola

See, I’ve fixed the problem with the Times headline this morning.

A mischievous headline writer gave the impression that Alex Cole-Hamilton as new Scottish Lib Dem leader was prepared to work with the Tories to save the Union. That’s not quite what he said.

He was talking about offering something very different to the Boris and Nicola show:

If the choice boils down to Boris Johnson’s vision of the union versus Nicola Sturgeon’s of independence, then everyone loses. We don’t need to settle for that.

Scottish Liberal Democrats have never been satisfied with the union as it currently stands. Alex says that he is prepared to work with the Conservatives if they “recognise our union of nations is imperfect, is in need of reform and could do so much better.”

On Labour, he says that while we have much in common on issues of social justice, their instincts on things like ID cards mean that there are significant areas where we disagree. While he’s happy to work with them, we will pursue our distinctive liberal message.

His comments came from an interview (£) with the paper ahead of his likely declaration as Scottish leader when nominations close on Friday.

In it he talked about his work in the children’s sector which drove him to seek elected office. He set out what he sees the Liberal Democrats core mission:

We are the only party that is opposed to big government and centralisation. We are the only party that is opposed to the creation of a national care service because we don’t believe that the problems in our care service are fixed by a big clunking bureaucracy at the centre where people drive power back to Edinburgh. We stand fiercely for the rights of individuals free from state intrusion and the progress we’ve talked about in those areas has largely been driven by liberals over time.

It’s generally a good interview where he goes on to talk about his work on the Salmond Enquiry, and criticises the SNP Government for failing in its “primary mission”, the “creation of good public services.”

There are some less serious questions too. Those advising him will be glad that he has lost some of his tendency to over-share. When asked to spill a secret, he simply described how he has never been in a nativity play because he caught chicken pox.

Maybe the Scottish Lib Dems should do a nativity play as a fundraiser this year to give him the chance he never had as a child. I could direct it. If he doesn’t annoy me, he’ll get a good part, not the Third Lobster or anything. I mean, Sheffield Hallam Lib Dems do a panto every year so it’s not that crazy an idea….

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings