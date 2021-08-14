“War. What is it good for?” On Kabul and the failure of war

“War, what is it good for?” Edwin Starr and many others sang the anthem of the beginning of the 1970s. It picked up the mood of the moment. I recall as an underage drinker roaring out “Absolutely nothin’!” in response to the question at weekend discos. We were all talking about the war in Vietnam, not then aware of war in Cambodia. But most of what I had learnt about war was from history books and the occasional classroom lecture. It was distant, even anodyne.

This August, we face what is being described “Biden’s Saigon moment”. Kabul could fall with days and one of the mightiest powers in the world, the USA, is beating a hasty retreat from three decades of occupation. Behind the retreating armies, women will lose rights that many have only just begun to exercise. Democracy will be crushed under the wheels of departing miltary trucks.

The loss of reputation of western powers to solve world problems by shooting and bombing will be more than collateral damage from the withdrawal. One of the most significant weapons in the armoury of the USA and Britain, war, will have again been shown to be one of the least effective solutions to world problems.

This question has been in my mind since before sixth form. War? What is it good for?

Too many of us lose friends and family or see them return from battle zones physically injured or mentally traumatised. But the reality is that for most of us war is distant. Only in recent years have we seen significant respect and increased care for veterans.

The predictions that Kabul will fall to the Taliban unnerves me.

I watched the destruction of the twin towers of the World Trade Centre on screens in Ottawa. The mood of that city and of the western hemisphere changed in a few hours of drama that was both compulsive and repulsive viewing. One of my team, Bill, ever more prescient than myself, picked a copy of the Globe and Mail that had been pressed a few hours after the attack. “Might as well have a record of the day the world changed”, he said gloomily.

The day after, I arrived early on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. There was nervous humour as we public got caught up in a hastily scripted rehearsal. Most of us cried in incomprehension at the horror that had occurred almost on our doorstep. I know that on that day I did not appreciate what was to come and I don’t think my Canadian friends did so either.

The War on Terror followed. Iraq. Afghanistan. Other nations. Asymmetric warfare of mighty powers against “insurgents” who were often regarded as little more than bandits by the west.

Well, it looks like the bandits are about to win. The consequences of that are not for this article.

But why is the default action of nations, their leaders and, sometimes, their peoples to wage war to impose their model of “civilisation” on the world?

As Bush and Blair’s second Gulf War began, I was researching in Los Angeles. Most nights, I tipped back glasses of cold beer with a crowd at the local bar. When I said I did not support the war, I was nearly drummed out of the bar with chants of “Freedom Fries”. When I returned on a second research trip a couple of months later, the guys at the bar were bemoaning the body bags and agreed I had been right.

All of us, even when we are not combatants, are caught up in wars. The lessons I was taught in my youth were that the First World War was a mistake and the Second World War was our country’s most glorious moment. Maybe but most of the wars this country and our ally America have been involved in have been abject failures.

People have died for wars that have achieved nothing and, in many cases, the wars have made matters worse.

Even if we don’t know anyone fighting, we cannot escape the consequences of war. It is one of biggest political weapons. If nations are religiously, politically and economically different, then war is too often seen as a way of levelling up.

As the western world withdraws from Afghanistan, the losses for democracy, freedom and for women will be huge. But have we got anywhere trying to resolve those issues through waging war?

I ask again the question I have asked almost every day my since schooldays.

“War. What is it good for?”

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.