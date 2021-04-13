All female Party Political Broadcast is a first for Wales



The Welsh Liberal Democrats made television history last night with this party political broadcast (above) comprising solely of women.

The broadcast shown on ITV Wales at 18:25 (to be repeated on Friday on BBC1 at 22:35) features Party Leader Jane Dodds, education minister Kirsty Williams and three female candidates who are all running for Parliament for the first time.

Speaking about the broadcast, Welsh Lib Dem leader Jane Dodds said:

Too often politics is seen as an all-male club. I’m proud to be a leading my party in this election, and I’m equally proud to be joined in this broadcast by Kirsty Williams who’s done an incredible job as Education Minister. Along with the three candidates you’ll hear from (in this PPB), I am setting out a positive vision for Wales post-covid. The three candidates you’ll hear from in this broadcast all have something to offer their communities and I know they will be fantastic Senedd Members if elected.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats were the first party in Wales to elect a female leader in 2008 when Kirsty Williams defeated Jenny Randerson. In 2017 Jane Dodds became the party’s second female leader and in the up and coming Senedd election she is the only female party leader in Wales.

Speaking in the broadcast Jane Dodds says:

All over the world female leaders have been making tough decisions. As the leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, I want to make Wales a place where everyone can achieve their full potential, a Wales we can all be proud of. We need to get our country back on its feet after these incredibly difficult and unprecedented times. We cannot afford to be distracted, we need to be resolute. Vote for the Welsh Liberal Democrats in May’s Senedd election and we will put recovery first.

