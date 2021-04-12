Breaking news: Shirley Williams

We have just learnt the very sad news that Shirley Williams has died, at the age of 90.
Ed Davey said:
This is heartbreaking for me and for our whole Liberal Democrat family.
Shirley has been an inspiration to millions, a Liberal lion and a true trailblazer. I feel privileged to have known her, listened to her and worked with her. Like so many others, I will miss her terribly.
Political life will be poorer without her intellect, her wisdom and her generosity. Shirley had a limitless empathy only too rare in politics today; she connected with people, cared about their lives and saw politics as a crucial tool to change lives for the better.
As a young Liberal, Shirley Williams had a profound impact on me, as she did on countless others across the political spectrum. Her vision and bravery, not least in founding the SDP, continues to inspire Liberal Democrats today.
Rest in peace, Shirley. My thoughts and prayers are with your family and your friends.
Boundless energy, Shirley, even in her eighties. She always made profound sense and had an sharp instinct for the right course of action at the right time. It is hard to lose such gifted people.
Another political heavyweight has left us. As Lord Owen said just now in tribute, you CAN be nice and still be effective in politics. After Lady Thatcher, as Education Secretary after 1974, Shirley Williams signed more closure orders for grammar schools than any other politician, I believe. It was a pity she wasn’t able to finish the job!
Her famous mother would have been proud of her. I’m sure that the feeling was reciprocated.
RIP
A great lady. A fine mind. A warm personality. In an era when identity is often about characteristics that are specific, her identity was more about the full person. So many aspects were informed by her faith, her values, her beliefs. And they were based on a feeling and concern and approach that was about people. Her book, politics is for people, the title, said it.
She led this party in the Lords, she led it years before and after, in her stature, if not her role, in the party. Many criticised her for attempting to find compromise on some rather polarised and sensitive areas of concern. But she was involved in international relations, nuclear weapons related, and taught at Harvard. She was far more than a party politician.
She was a wonderful person.
This is profoundly sad news. To me, Shirley Williams was the leading UK politician of my lifetime.
So very sorry to hear that. A politician of great ability and stature
What sad news, Shirley Williams was an inspiration to me always a lady of sense and vision. She will be missed, condolences to her family.