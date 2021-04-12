Liberal Democrats: The party of football?

There are ninety-two football clubs playing in the English Professional Football League structure and forty-two in the Scottish equivalent. With AFC Wimbledon’s return to Plough Lane taking them out of the Kingston and Surbiton constituency boundaries, none of these are currently represented by a Liberal Democrat MP. For those of you interested, the highest ranked football team currently represented by a Liberal Democrat is St Albans City who are sat 5th in the sixth division at the time of writing.
This may simply be the nature of football geography in this country, with top professional football teams mainly representing the big cities that have become Labour heartlands over the years, the old working class, industrial clubs falling under the so-called red wall and our typically rural heartlands tending to be Rugby/Cricket country, nevertheless, it does beg the question should we be consider reaching out to the countless football fans up and down this country that have votes and are seemingly an untouched market of voters?
Naturally, there are far bigger issues in the country at the moment than football, but there are literally millions of people in this country whose lives, like mine, are in some way impacted by eleven men kicking a ball about on a weekend. Whether that be fans who attended matches weekly pre-Covid, young people going through the gruelling process of breaking through professional academies or simply the local clubs that provide multiple services to their communities. Football touches the lives of so many people in this country, surely it can’t hurt to at least discuss some policies related to the nations pastime, so that Liberal Democrats can make it clear that we are a party on the side of football. Here are just a few to consider:
There has long been a culture in both our politics and media to broadly criminalise football fans and tar all football fans with the brush of the hooliganism that was epidemic in football in the 1980s. At its simplest form, this means drinking alcohol in view of the field of play is banned at football, uniquely to all other sports in the country, while at its ugliest, the powers that be get away with laying the blame of the ninety-six tragic deaths at the Hillsborough disaster at the feet of the very Liverpool fans in attendance at that FA Cup semi-final. We as Liberals should loudly and proudly reject this easy generalisation of football fans by looking at how to liberalise the policing of football and support the Football Supporters Federations call for safe rail standing at football grounds, calls that were recently supported by ex-Manchester Withington MP and leader of the Lib Dem group on Manchester City Council, John Leech.
Similarly, it is my view that it is a moral imperative that Liberal Democrats lead calls for a boycott of the Qatar World Cup, which has been marred by numerous deaths of migrant construction workers who are used by the Qatari regime as slave labour in the construction of the tournament venues. As Co-Chair of Gay Gooners, the LGBT+ supporters’ group of Arsenal, I am naturally keen to avoid hosting the World Cup in a country where being LGBT+ carries the death penalty.
I wrote this article simply as food for thought and would love to hear more ideas on what we can do to make Liberal Democrats the natural party of football.
* George Rice was the Lib Dem PPC for Ashton-under-Lyne at the last General Election
The story of the tree at Clarence Park is a great amateur football story.
I love watching football at that charming ground.
As a dedicated fan of my football cub, regularly attending both home & away matches, I urge you not to involve politics into football. While I welcome a discussion on treating football fans as normal and diverse humans rather than pre-conceived stereotypes & making the game more inclusive, involving normal party politics would be dreadful for the following reasons.
1. Football is escapism. A football Saturday is there to get away from all the serious issues of life. To enjoy for a few hours the most important non-important national activity. The last thing I want to do is to think about serious stuff while I am singing away or going nuts as Josh Koroma puts one in the back of the net.
2. Football is extremely tribalistic and you play with fire if you start trying to recruit in febrile atmosphere that is football fans on game day. It is not a coincidence far right groups tried to recruit members from the football casual/hooligan scene in the late 80’s or that Northern Irish sectarian hatred has become cornerstones of the Celtic-Rangers rivalry. Football fandom is not rational, it is an unquestioning belief & dedication to a single organisation; the club. There are aspects of cultism to following a football team around the country.
It is a place general politics should not go, would probably cause antagonism and a angry backlash ‘We’re here to watch the footy, not talk politics lad!’
Cheer up! Brora Rangers were declared champions of the Highland League for this season and hope to earn a place in the Scottish professional leagues in time for the start of next season. That said, the Liberal Democrats only have a majority of 204 over the SNP in Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross so May struggle to hold it next election.
How about injecting momentum on clubs (as cultural leaders) and their fans to be supported to enjoy taking the climate actions needed? One existing example of accountability on this.. https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/55790760