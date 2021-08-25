An Afghanistan catastrophe Part 2 (of 2)

In Part One, I offered a view of why and when the occupation of Afghanistan failed. In Part Two, I explore the future implications.

The first shorter term problem is the evacuation.

It could be used as pretext to keep a contingent of special forces in the country, and keep the conflict going. Liberal Democrats have emphasised the need for a land corridor from Kabul to Pakistan, but this would require negotiation with the Talebs, as yet absent.

A further dimension to this is the wave of Western media stories about ISIS and Al Qaeda in Afghanistan, despite scant evidence on the latter, and formal ‘Western’ reports dismissing scare stories on the former.

Some US military and security institutions have hinted at a Somalia-style bombing campaign in Afghanistan, to assassinate and create leverage. This should be strongly resisted on the grounds that it is likely to draw in military help from Iran, China, Russia, and Turkey.

One can only hope that attempts to ‘prepare public opinion’ for a re-invasion or attack is something of a last gasp.

Finance and aid is a key shorter term issue.

Aid is perhaps the only leverage that can be wielded to improve outcomes. A unified approach with both grant aid and IFI development finance, is therefore required. This leverage is however limited by any willingness of China, Russia, and GCC countries to provide development finance.

Is Biden to blame?

By 2008 the war was clearly lost… see Part One.

However, US military institutions were then hailing the success of the 2007 ‘Surge’ in Iraq, (the ‘success’ was a fabrication).

Nevertheless it was suggested that a similar ‘surge’ in forces would be successful in Afghanistan. The war continued.

By 2011 much of the US administration had concluded that the war should be brought to a negotiated conclusion. But the ‘surge’ argument was revived, and the war carried on. Then Trump promised a withdrawal, and was persuaded to drop his demand. Biden finally had the courage to draw the line. Military planning for the withdrawal was abysmal, however.

A key longer term issue is the approach of China.

China is likely to reopen the Wakhan Corridor into Afghanistan, despite Uyghur worries, for a direct route to its port at Gwadar. A new route to Iran via Herat may raise eyebrows.

However the bigger longer term issue is the approach of the US and UK after the Iraq and Afghanistan withdrawals.

Foes may be emboldened.

Will the US ever go to war again without clear aims and plans? What will happen to US and UK involvement in Yemen, Somalia, Libya, and Syria? Will NATO survive? These questions require long term thinking and consensus building.

In the media, the appalling treatment of women and girls, and executions of gay people, have rightly been to the fore. However, such issues never featured in military aims, and reforms have had mixed outcomes. In 2009 the Law on Elimination of Violence against Women declined to include spousal rape, especially problematic given the high rates of forced marriage and polygamy. The Personal Status Law said “It is the duty of the wife to defer to her husband’s inclination for sexual enjoyment”.

If the West goes to war on these issues now, will Saudi Arabia be next? In any case former Taleb practices are cultural rather than Islamic; twelve million Indian girls under ten are married, mostly Hindus, according to the Burgen project. In Afghanistan, cautious persuasion and incentives seem like the only way.

Finally, one should never forget the true outcomes of this unnecessary and futile war. The occupation saw 100,000 civilian deaths, and cost $70,000 for every man, woman and child in the country; some 30 times GDP. There were 500 UK military fatalities. We owe it to them to learn the lessons.

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance. He is a member of the Lib Dem Federal International Relations Committee and an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).