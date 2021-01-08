An economy for society based on Lib Dem values

We are part of a wide fellowship in search of an intrinsically fairer economy and social outcomes. We stand explicitly for the ‘well-being of the individual’.

We are democrats. Democracy binds our society together, but struggles to do so when our day to day experience of economic life does not accord with our values of mutual support and well-being. A plural democratic society requires a plural economy and politics but we do not have either.

I founded a not-for-profit organisation advocating the use of our existing housing stock to create affordable tenancies, and identified it as an intervention to societise the housing market, correcting its imperfections (homeswithinhomes.org). I realised we need systemic change in favour of society and our common good, a system that co-exists with capitalism and statism in all its forms but is uniquely identifiable and attributable to a philosophy elevating collective values of equality.

These values will appeal to a significant part of the general population, they are core Lib Dem values. We are uniquely placed to give a voice to such market based, societal economic reform and by doing so can help develop a unique economic platform reflecting Lib Dem ideology, of equality and liberty, with l believe, mass electoral appeal.

Our economy developed during a period when there was no universal franchise, nor meaningful women’s or minority rights and little societal perspective. This history, based on outdated notions of ownership and control, of private share ownership on the one hand and state control of production on the other has driven us towards economic and political polarities; we have an economy that is not mixed enough.

Private shareholders assert quasi-ownership rights over the free markets they serve, allied to the privately owned company, they have acquired not only exclusive access to profits economies generate but also been given the corporate structure to make it happen. In its exclusivity this is wrong.

We need enterprises, trust companies, competing in the free-market, against privately owned companies, for profit but also societal objectives, to reshape our economy. Imagine shopping in a food retailer, identical to a privately owned one, but, not having to return profit to shareholders, it allocates say 10% of its profits to supporting ‘express at cost stores’ or food banks in the twenty most deprived parts of the country. Imagine how you would feel experiencing consumerism but with societal aspiration. Private societised Trust companies would be independent, managed by a board of director-trustees in accordance with their founding trust document and funded by founding social capital loans. Think here of the BBC, a part societised enterprise.

Using the power of borrowing, and possibly the resources associated with modern monetary theory, government too can directly affect economic outcomes through Public societised Trust companies operating for profit and societal objectives independent of either state or shareholders. We can weave societal threads through all our policy making.

Ideas shape our future, please do all you can to help make our economy intrinsically fairer.

* Peter Ellis is a new member and the founder of a not-for-profit organisation, homeswithinhomes.org, proposing the use of existing housing stock to create affordable tenancies.