And, as we say au revoir to the European Union…

It’s an emotional moment for those of us who campaigned to remain in the European Union, the last moments during which we are part of something more than the sum of its constituent parts, a pooling of some national sovereignty in return for freedoms to live, love and work across twenty-eight nations. It is not a time to celebrate.

It isn’t a time to mourn either. If the United Kingdom is to go its own way, we need to be there, campaigning for a more liberal society, because if we don’t, nobody else is going to do it for us.

So, to remind us why it was we fought so hard, and for so long, here’s a performance of “Ode to Joy” that kind of sums up how European unity grew and developed, haltingly at first, but becoming more organised and diverse over time…

Goodnight, and Gods bless (other belief systems are available)…