The Voice

And, as we say au revoir to the European Union…

By | Fri 31st January 2020 - 10:54 pm

It’s an emotional moment for those of us who campaigned to remain in the European Union, the last moments during which we are part of something more than the sum of its constituent parts, a pooling of some national sovereignty in return for freedoms to live, love and work across twenty-eight nations. It is not a time to celebrate.

It isn’t a time to mourn either. If the United Kingdom is to go its own way, we need to be there, campaigning for a more liberal society, because if we don’t, nobody else is going to do it for us.

So, to remind us why it was we fought so hard, and for so long, here’s a performance of “Ode to Joy” that kind of sums up how European unity grew and developed, haltingly at first, but becoming more organised and diverse over time…

Goodnight, and Gods bless (other belief systems are available)…

Europe / International
One Comment

Recent Comments

  • User AvatarYousuf Farah 1st Feb - 12:18am
    @Chris Cory When I read your comment I didn't know whether I was dreaming or seeing a hallucination, someone from the Left that's actually advocating...
  • User AvatarKit Ingoldby 1st Feb - 12:18am
    Free from an undemocratic superstate. Real Liberals might see some positives to that.
  • User AvatarRossMcL 31st Jan - 11:53pm
    Ian - 0-18% in one go is a very decent result. Not brilliant, but solid progress, and that is worth marking. If Mr Edge is...
  • User AvatarInnocent Bystander 31st Jan - 11:50pm
    I'm sorry Katharine, but the world is far, far bigger than your corner of safe and comfortable England. The benefits you decry as insufficient are...
  • User Avatarfrankie 31st Jan - 10:51pm
    People voted to be poorer, we should respect that wish and when they squeal refer them to Depeffle and the rest of the brave Brexiteers....
  • User AvatarIan 31st Jan - 10:16pm
    We get less than a fifth of the vote in a local council by-election in an area where Labour has no track record, and we...