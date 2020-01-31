31 January 2020 – today’s press release

Mark Valladares

31 January 2020

Jane Dodds: Conservatives are backtracking on their commitment to end austerity

The Welsh Liberal Democrats are calling on the UK Government to apologise for backtracking on a key election commitment to end austerity just two months after the General Election.

Prior to the election, the Conservatives had proclaimed on a number of occasions that “Austerity is over”.

Their 2019 manifesto, upon which this Government was elected, promised the same as well as pledged numerous increases in public spending.

However, over the past two days, there have been numerous reports that the Government is, in fact, preparing to cut spending by up to 5% per department.

Due to the Barnett funding formula, any cuts to spending in England will have consequences for the amount of money the Welsh Government receives yearly.

Jane Dodds, Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, said:

The news the Conservatives are backtracking on their commitment to end austerity will be a tough pill to swallow for families and communities across Wales.

This Government was elected on a clear commitment to increase public spending, not inflict further damaging cuts to our already overstretched public services.

The Chancellor needs to offer a full and frank explanation as to why, just months after being elected, the Government is already abandoning this key election pledge.

