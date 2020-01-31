Today will go down in history. Not as a day of progress, joy, or unity, but as a day of ignominy.

It is the culmination of state failure on a massive scale, exposing the gaping holes and inadequacies in Britain’s shoddy political system and constitution, our dishonourable media, and our flawed political class.

Put together, the combined errors of decades have culminated in three full years of tragedy and farce. They have also seen the birth of the EU’s largest pro-European movement, with great passion, courage, and vigour – but it all came too late.

The world looks on, scratching its head in bemusement, at how such an apparently accomplished nation can conduct such an evident act of self-harm, simultaneously undermining the world order it helped establish and subverting its own foreign policy goals of centuries.

As a consequence, a country that neither wanted nor needed to leave the EU – and still doesn’t to this day – has ended up tricked, extorted and fatigued into doing it anyway, led by a liar and a charlatan.

It is the grand theft of a nation’s future and the rights of its citizens, perversely carried out in their name. The winners will be Pyrrhic and the losers many. And even today, as the deed is done, the Brexit emperor wears no clothes.

On a personal level, it is a day of great sadness, and remains for me unreal.

I was born an EU citizen and have lived, breathed, and loved Europe ever since. It led me to learn languages, study abroad as an Eramus student and at the College of Europe, and work for the past 20 years for or with the EU.

As an EU citizen, I’ve benefited from work and travel opportunities, residence, healthcare, and unemployment benefits, have voted in four Belgian elections and stood in two European ones. I’ve learnt languages, discovered cultures, made lifelong friendships, and met my soulmate.

I still consider the EU to be the most successful peace project in history, more vital now than ever before. I am proud to continue to work for that today, despite my loss of citizenship.

The sun was not shining this morning, but the birds were singing, and the first buds of spring are on the trees.

Britain’s European roots will not fade or die because of Brexit. Our European culture, history, and geography remain incontrovertible facts, which have stood the test of time. That reality persists, and its logic will one day return.

* Giles Goodall is a Lib Dem European Parliamentary Candidate for South East England.