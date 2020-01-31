Candidate update

By | Fri 31st January 2020 - 3:15 pm

2020 sees us in a new electoral cycle with a more stable Government than we’ve seen for many years. With it comes a new set of challenges for the Lib Dems leading up to the next General Election in or before May 2024.

As part of these preparations, the English Candidates’ Committee (ECC) will very shortly be launching it’s Post-Election Candidate Review. The purpose of the Review, which is conducted after every General Election, is to understand how candidates performed in the face of the various challenges of the campaign trail. This process will cover England only, with separate arrangements being made for Scotland and Wales.

The Review will consist of questionnaires sent by email to candidates, their election agents and senior local party officers. Each group will receive a tailored set of questions to help determine strengths, weaknesses and future opportunities for each candidate.

The information gathered will be used to analyse the wider candidate experience, learn key lessons and where necessary make decisions about an individual’s suitability to continue in the role.

It is a critical exercise to make sure we field a team of effective and energetic PPCs, but also have a plan to provide the support they need.

Running alongside this will be a separate process for those people who are approved candidates but did not stand in 2019. This will focus on ensuring the skills, knowledge and enthusiasm of our candidate team remain high. Where an approved candidate has been inactive for some years then the ECC retains the power to withdraw their approved status.

It was clearly demonstrated in the 2019 General Election that social media is a major area of opportunity but also of risk. A range of bad news stories broke around the social media histories of candidates from all major political parties.

To ensure the Party is better placed to detect potential problem areas ahead of future elections, it has been agreed that Digital Risk Assessment (DRA) will be introduced for everyone seeking to become a Lib Dem candidate. The checks will be introduced across England, Scotland and Wales in the coming weeks, and will be compulsory.

In order to help cover the cost of DRA and to reflect wider increases to the costs of administration, the fee for becoming a candidate will be increased from £50 to £75. While this may seem a substantial hike, the fee has not changed since it’s introduction more than 15 years ago despite inflation. Furthermore, it is still considerably less than charged by other political parties.

We do not want to exclude members who cannot afford a substantial fee as inclusion is incredibly important to the Party and therefore we will continue to exempt applicants who can demonstrate financial hardship from paying the fee.

Both the review and the Digital Risk Assessment checks will help us prepare for the many challenges in the years ahead. Candidates will be at the forefront of the Party’s response to those challenges as key leaders on the ground, and we need to be sure they are ready.

* Richard Kember is candidates' manager for the Liberal Democrats

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Campaign Corner.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarInnocent Bystander 31st Jan - 3:45pm
    Here's an idea, Lord Wallace. Abolish the House of Lords.
  • User AvatarInnocent Bystander 31st Jan - 3:34pm
    The Tories didn't need a slogan to win in 1979. Millions of working people, including me, voted for Thatcher to save them from kamikase TU...
  • User AvatarNick Collins 31st Jan - 3:30pm
    I am ashamed. As majorities in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Gibraltar voted to Remain, I cannot say that i am ashamed of being British. It...
  • User AvatarDavid Garlick 31st Jan - 3:27pm
    A good message. Bold type or not, it is the message and not the presentation that is important. We have a good message, "put it...
  • User AvatarDavid Garlick 31st Jan - 3:12pm
    At the outset in conversation with a leave friend I was always aware that, whatever the outcome, we would still be here and in a...
  • User AvatarTA Gilbert 31st Jan - 2:51pm
    A fine article, Tom, which accords with my own observation of events, but adds stuff I didn't really know. The obvious question is this: how...