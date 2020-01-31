Caron Lindsay

This is a shameful day in our country’s history

Today is a horrible day and I feel overwhelmingly sad about the opportunities we are losing. We won’t notice an immediate difference because of the transition period but there is no longer anything we can do if we don’t like the changes that happen at the end of this year. We will no longer have the EU to protect our workers’ rights from the worst excesses of our government. We won’t have as easy access to the single market, so our prices will go up. The next generation’s chances to live, work and study in the EU will be severely limited and those EU citizens already here – our friends, family and neighbours face the Home Office hostile environment. Settled status doesn’t offer that much protection.

This is a shameful day in our country’s history and the evidence suggests that it is being forced on us without our consent.

I am truly distraught to lose my citizenship of the EU, which has always been about improving human rights and encouraging peace and democracy.

Heaven help us, frankly. We are now led by a right wing government that doesn’t give a monkey’s thumb about the most vulnerable people in our society.

The government has put us at a disadvantage in terms of international trade. We will find that negotiating with 27 of our mates brings a much better outcome.

We are all about to see that the future outside the EU is very bleak indeed.

I want to see us back in there before too much damage is done but I think that is very unlikely. It doesn’t mean that I will give up fighting for it though.

I am generally not one for National flags as they generally symbolise something incredibly mean spirited and make me very uncomfortable. However, the EU flag means a great deal to us and will always be displayed in our home.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

