Another day’s Labour for the Government

Hot on the heels of failing to kill the Government’s truly egregious Immigration Bill, which rolls out the Hostile Environment on an industrial scale, Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party approaches the Brexit votes tonight in disarray.

But first, a reminder of last night.

76 Labour MPs, including Tom Watson and Keir Starmer, just couldn't be bothered to show up tonight — more than enough to have defeated this Tory power-grab. Britain deserves a better opposition, and we're proud that every single @LibDems

MP voted against this Bill. — Young Liberals (@YoungLiberalsUK) January 28, 2019

I mean, really. A reminder of that happened. Labour were originally down to abstain but after cries of disbelief from senior Labour figures on Twitter, they decided to make it a one-line whip on Twitter. Hardly a face-saving exercise.

You might remember that Mr Corbyn has been loudly refusing to meet Theresa May unless she takes No Deal off the table.

So, when one of his own side comes up with an idea that would prevent us from leaving without a deal on 29th March, you would think he would support it. That was certainly the mood music over the weekend.

But no. The Guardian reports this morning that they are growing cold on that idea.

Opposition? Not so much.

Every day, Corbyn finds a way to enable the excesses of the worst, most dangerous Government of my lifetime.

May’s Government has thrown its support behind the amendment which does away with the backstop completely and puts us outside the EU with no guarantee we’ll be able to honour our treaty obligations over the Irish border. Do they expect that unicorns will just turn up to patrol it?

Tonight’s votes are unlikely to make the way ahead that much clearer. I suspect our People’s Vote one won’t even get voted on. That would be the sensible thing if we can’t get it through.

But then, Parliament hasn’t been known for being sensible. There is, however, a majority of sensible people in there. Will they make that break and put country before party and get control of this process before it’s too late? I’m not holding my breath.

